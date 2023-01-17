Fire damages Shoal Creek Saloon patio Tuesday; officials suspect arson

A fire Tuesday morning at Shoal Creek Saloon was intentionally set, according to a spokesperson for the Austin Fire Department. No arrests have been made yet, according to Shoal Creek Saloon owner Ray Canfield, but the restaurant does have security camera footage of a possible suspect. The Fire Department spokesperson said it is still assessing the fire and its damage to the saloon's waterfront deck.

Austin firefighters were on the scene at 909 N. Lamar Blvd. before 8 a.m. working to prevent the fire from entering the restaurant, according to tweets from the Fire Department. Videos show that the metal support beams surrounding the patio remained in place after the fire.

This is the first time Shoal Creek Saloon has been the victim of a fire, according to Canfield, who took over the longtime bar and restaurant in 1993. Canfield said the restaurant's patio was "a mess" and that he had reached out to a clean-up team. The lights of the bathrooms, located at the back of the restaurant, near the patio, were not functioning Tuesday morning, but the restaurant was able to reopen by the afternoon. Canfield said the patio will be out of commission for "a couple of days."

The New Orleans-inspired restaurant and bar is no stranger to disaster. Floodwaters from the creek have threatened and damaged the building multiple times over the decades , including in 2015 and again in 2016, when water rose several feet inside the restaurant and tore away concrete from the parking lot that sits steps from the usually gentle creek.

Shoal Creek Saloon is known for its massive New Orleans Saints helmet — created by late Austin artist Bob “Daddy-O” Wade — that sits atop the restaurant’s roof, Cajun-inspired dishes, cold beer, friendly service and the expansive back patio.

This story has been updated to identify the suspected cause of fire. This is a developing story.

