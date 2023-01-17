ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Police search for 76-year-old man last heard from on Jan. 11

By Jose Franco
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a 76-year-old man who has not been heard from for nearly a week.

The Bakersfield Police Department said they are searching for Ronald Perry, 76. According to police he has not been heard from since Jan. 11 and was believed to be in either the Bakersfield or Los Angeles areas.

Perry is considered at-risk due to his age and an unspecified medical condition.

Perry is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Perry’s whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

