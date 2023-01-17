Read full article on original website
On Wednesday, we got the news that the Milwaukee Bucks were optimistic that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton could possibly return to the lineup Saturday against the Cavaliers in Cleveland. While that didn’t come to pass and both missed the loss to the Cavs, we have the next step in the return of both Bucks stars.
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni compared quarterback Jalen Hurts to NBA legend Michael Jordan. The New York Giants learned for the third time this season that the talent gap between themselves and the Philadelphia Eagles is just too large right now. The Eagles, led by quarterback and NFL MVP Jalen Hurts, made easy work of the Giants, bringing the team to a 38-7 victory to clinch a spot in the NFC Championship Game. Hurts accounted for three touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground to lift the Eagles.
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and the Milwaukee Bucks are shaping up to be one of the more active teams in the market. They have been linked to numerous names via trade over the past few months, are it would not be a surprise if more rumors surfaced soon. One notable name that fans have been keeping an eye on is Gary Trent Jr. of the Toronto Raptors. HoopsHype NBA insider Michael Scotto reported that Trent is believed to be Toronto’s likeliest trade candidate ahead of the deadline, meaning he could be on the move soon as the Raptors brace for some potential changes.
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
