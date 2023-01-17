Temple University Ambler recently noted that more than 40 families celebrated Tu B’Shevat, the Jewish New Year of Trees, at the Ambler Arboretum last week. The celebration was held in partnership with jkidphilly and Kehillah of BuxMont. Visitors were able to enjoy story time, explore the Arboretum labyrinth and campus gardens, and celebrate the diversity of benefits that trees offer.

AMBLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO