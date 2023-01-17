Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing ConcernJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Wing-Eating Extravaganza: 2023 Syracuse Winterfest Wing WalkJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food RestaurantJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Combating Gang Violence in Syracuse: A Community EffortJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Rising Heating Costs in New York State: Residents Brace for Impact and Seek AssistanceJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Related
Syracuse handled Georgia Tech. Let’s see if the Orange is ready for prime time (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team took care of business against Georgia Tech, defeating the Yellow Jackets 80-63 on Saturday afternoon at the McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. Now let’s see what the Orange really has.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score at No. 13 Duke
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 62-50 loss at No. 13 Duke on Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Duke_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Georgia Tech
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 80-63 victory at Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your mobile...
Syracuse basketball box score at Georgia Tech
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 80-63 victory at Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_GT_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Joe Girard’s huge...
Syracuse women’s basketball drops 3rd-straight game with 62-50 loss at No. 13 Duke
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse women’s basketball finished its two-game road swing with a hard-fought loss against Atlantic Coast Conference rival Duke, 62-50, Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Senior guard, Alaina Rice led the Syracuse (13-7, 4-5 ACC) offense with 15 points. Dyaisha Fair,...
Judah Mintz on Miami, Boeheim’s faith and the keys to becoming a great point guard
Syracuse, N.Y. – Judah Mintz sent the tweet at 2:43 a.m. Tuesday. His Syracuse basketball team had just pulled into town after a heartbreaking loss at Miami when he typed the words and pressed “tweet.”
Syracuse basketball overcomes slow start to blaze past Georgia Tech
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets started the game red-hot, but the Syracuse Orange turned up the heat and blazed to an 80-63 victory at the McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta on Saturday. Georgia Tech jumped out to early leads of 10-2, 20-10 and, eventually, 26-15 midway through the first half. The...
Axe: Could Mike Brey’s retirement offer clue to when we’ll learn of Boeheim’s succession plan?
Syracuse, N.Y. — As Jim Boeheim gets ready to lead his 1,544th game as the head coach of the Syracuse University men’s basketball team on Saturday at Georgia Tech, another prominent voice in college basketball has decided to hang up the whistle. It’s Notre Dame’s Mike Brey getting...
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 8)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7.
Nottingham boys basketball edges Cicero-North Syracuse with game-winning layup, defense
Nottingham junior Steyvon Jones led the way with 33 points, but none were more important than the two he scored against Cicero-North Syracuse in the final seconds of Friday’s boys basketball matchup.
Westhill boys basketball escapes with win over Syracuse Academy of Science
The Westhill and Syracuse Academy of Science boys basketball squads gave each other a run for their money in Saturday’s Onondaga High School League contest. The Warriors were clinging to a two-point lead with 30 seconds left in regulation, but a bucket from Kam Langdon sealed a 69-65 win over the Atoms.
Syracuse Crunch fall to Utica Comets in overtime
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were edged by the Utica Comets, 3-2, in overtime Saturday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. Despite the loss, the Crunch pick up a point as they move to 18-13-3-3 on the season and hold a 4-0-1-0 lead in the 14-game season series against the Comets.
Paul Gait copes with his paralysis after 20-foot fall: ‘You’ve got to figure out how to win again’
Syracuse, N.Y. —Syracuse lacrosse legend Paul Gait has revealed publicly that a recent accident has left him partially paralyzed and unable to walk again. “At this point, they’re calling it permanent,” Gait told USA Lacrosse Magazine. “Paraplegic.”. Gait fell from a platform about 20 feet off...
Flag redesign group has more than 70 submissions for a new Syracuse flag, with more on the way
Adapt CNY hosted its first flag design workshop Thursday, the latest step toward creating a new flag that better represents the Syracuse community. Already, the group has received 70 submissions for a new flag design. The original 1915 Syracuse flag has seen few changes in the last century, despite the...
Jim Boeheim on Mike Brey’s retirement: I don’t think anyone will have the success he’s had
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim said he wasn’t surprised to hear the news that Notre Dame coach Mike Brey will retire after the season and that he thinks the Fighting Irish will struggle to find a coach who can duplicate the success he had over 23 seasons leading the program.
Rashaad, Dior, now Brexialee. Can latest child’s senseless death finally spur change? (Editorial Board Opinion)
There is no making sense of the death of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, the 11-year-old Syracuse girl killed Monday evening in a drive-by shooting while on her way home from the corner store with a gallon of milk. Words fail to convey the heartbreak of her family, her friends and classmates, her...
All-CNY runner misses local meet, sets personal record at U.S. Army Officials HOF Invite
Cicero-North Syracuse distance runner Kate Putman wasn’t with her indoor track and field team as they placed first in Saturday’s Bob Grieve Memorial Invitational at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. Instead, the all-state senior was setting a personal and meet record with her first-place finish in the...
Watch: All-CNY runner shatters 15-year Section III record; another breaks her own school record (video)
Westhill’s Ashley Bolesh and East Syracuse Minoa’s Evanni McDuffie etched their names in the track and field record books with their performances on Saturday. Bolesh shattered a Section III record in the 500-meter run that had stood for the last 15 years. Her time of 1:15.91 beat a record set in 2008 by former Fayetteville-Manlius runner Molly Malone who finished in 1:17.01.
How a drunken brawl during Prohibition led to one of Syracuse’s earliest police murders in 1923
A drunken brawl with a pair of brothers in 1923 led to one of the earliest and most senseless killings of a Syracuse police officer in city history. Patrolman Pierson C. Near was just the third officer to be slain in the line of duty – the killing a result of a night of too much booze in Prohibition-era Syracuse. The officer was goaded into a reckless scuffle and gunned down in a diner in a moment of fatal confusion.
Turnaround teams: 9 Section III boys basketball teams that have improved from last season
Syracuse, N.Y. — High school sports are unpredictable. Between graduation, transfers, injuries and more, each season a new team can emerge as a contender. This winter, Section III boys basketball has seen its fair share of teams improve significantly from last season.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0