ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score at No. 13 Duke

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 62-50 loss at No. 13 Duke on Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Duke_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score at Georgia Tech

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 80-63 victory at Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_GT_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Joe Girard’s huge...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch fall to Utica Comets in overtime

Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were edged by the Utica Comets, 3-2, in overtime Saturday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. Despite the loss, the Crunch pick up a point as they move to 18-13-3-3 on the season and hold a 4-0-1-0 lead in the 14-game season series against the Comets.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Watch: All-CNY runner shatters 15-year Section III record; another breaks her own school record (video)

Westhill’s Ashley Bolesh and East Syracuse Minoa’s Evanni McDuffie etched their names in the track and field record books with their performances on Saturday. Bolesh shattered a Section III record in the 500-meter run that had stood for the last 15 years. Her time of 1:15.91 beat a record set in 2008 by former Fayetteville-Manlius runner Molly Malone who finished in 1:17.01.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How a drunken brawl during Prohibition led to one of Syracuse’s earliest police murders in 1923

A drunken brawl with a pair of brothers in 1923 led to one of the earliest and most senseless killings of a Syracuse police officer in city history. Patrolman Pierson C. Near was just the third officer to be slain in the line of duty – the killing a result of a night of too much booze in Prohibition-era Syracuse. The officer was goaded into a reckless scuffle and gunned down in a diner in a moment of fatal confusion.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy