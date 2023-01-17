Read full article on original website
Related
The 1 thing you should do to strengthen any relationship, according to a Harvard expert on happiness
In his new book, "The Good Life," Dr. Robert Waldinger of the Harvard Study of Adult Development unpacks what makes us happiest.
Experimental intimacy
Experimental intimacy is all about trying new things and sharing new experiences with your partner. It's about breaking out of your routines and having some adventures together. It's also about spontaneity – keeping things fresh by doing things that you may not have planned.
Laziness isn't why you procrastinate. This is
The idea that procrastination is a sign of laziness is widespread, but not accurate for everyone. Knowing the root cause is key to breaking the pattern.
newtraderu.com
Carl Jung’s Theory on Introverts, Extroverts, and Ambiverts
Carl Jung’s theory of introverts, extroverts, and ambiverts is a cornerstone of modern psychology. Introverts, according to Jung, are distinguished by their inward focus, whereas extroverts are distinguished by their outgoing and energetic nature. Conversely, ambiverts are somewhere in the middle, possessing traits of both introverts and extroverts. While these terms are frequently used in everyday conversation, Jung’s theory goes beyond popular misconceptions to provide a more nuanced understanding of these personality types.
Washington Examiner
Word of the Week: 'Empathy' culture
In his Treatise of Human Nature, published in 1739, the philosopher David Hume wrote that “the minds of men are mirrors to one another, not only because they reflect each other's emotions, but also because those rays of passions, sentiments and opinions may be often reverberated.” The Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy credits this as the first written account of the existence of empathy, the capacity by which “humans can resonate with and recreate [another] person’s thoughts and emotions on different dimensions of cognitive complexity.”
The Dispatch
The Adventures Of Fatherhood – January 13, 2023
Over the course of my parenting life, there have been moments of anguish and dare to admit, embarrassment as a result of actions and decisions by my kids. If you have never had any of these as a parent, it’s either one of two things – you live in the clouds of denial or you are simply blessed and fortunate.
psychologytoday.com
The Psychology of Our Fall from Wholeness
The individuation process initiates a remembrance of our innate wholeness. Though the "nameless" fragmented into the "named" becoming "ten thousand things," a hidden thread of wholeness still connects us all. As we communicate more with the inner realm, lost archetypes burst forth from within, giving us a timeless understanding. Our...
Narcity
I Got My Aura Read In Toronto & The Process Was So Enlightening I Got Goosebumps (VIDEO)
I like to think of myself as an open-minded skeptic, but after getting a photo of my aura photo taken and read in Toronto, I'm a full-on believer. The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. I went...
Great Lessons
What can we learn about life from a philosopher who lived 2,400 years ago? Plenty!. Let’s look at three pieces of wisdom from one of the greatest philosophers in history and how they can help us live a better life in today’s world.
Comments / 0