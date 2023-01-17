LIVE BLOG: Controversial bills passed related to transgender youth, teachers

The 2023 Utah State Legislature is under way. Throughout the session, FOX 13 News political reporter Ben Winslow will provide real-time updates from the Utah State Capitol as both chambers of the state legislature create the road map that will determine the future of the Beehive State.

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

2:21 p.m.

During the floor debate on the bills dealing with transgender youth, Sen. Nate Blouin read a statement from his legislative intern, who is transgender, about the impact of the legislation on people like him.

The senator released the full statement which is published in its entirety here:

“Even before SB16 has passed the Senate, this bill has already negatively impacted my health and wellbeing and is causing adverse effects on Utah’s trans community. It is a reminder of the fact that even after being able to transition and to fit in with the rest of society that people like me are not accepted by the majority of this body.

This is not a partisan issue. No one is trying to indoctrinate your kids into the trans community, though we’d welcome them with open arms. I wouldn’t wish the constant discomfort with my body or the bullying and belittlement on anyone. SB16 does nothing but prevent people like me from living comfortably.

I cannot tell you how many nights I stayed up, wishing I wasn’t trans, contemplating whether suicide was better than continuing to live as a trans person. I would not be alive if I had not been able to transition, and I am lucky that my attempts to take my life before that time failed. Starting hormones has made my life worth living, followed closely by getting top surgery and updating my birth certificate, the last of which I did as a minor.

Transgender people have always existed. For many years, we did our best to hide from the vitriol we face in public but now that we’re coming out and fighting for our rights, we’re seeing pushback like the bill in front of the body today that tries to deny our existence.

To anyone discouraged by how the majority of this legislature will vote, I will say this: remember that life will get so much better if you are willing to hold on, and the best thing you can do to overcome those who try to diminish your existence is to continue to exist.

I will have to face each of you on this floor after this vote, and each of you will have to face me and many other Transgender people after today, whether you know it or not. I hope that should someone else disclose their Transgender identity to you, it’s because they’re comfortable with you and not because they are pleading with you to recognize their humanity. I hope you can face these people with a clear conscience that you did the right thing today.”

1:55 p.m.

The Utah House passed HB215 which will raise teacher salaries and create a school choice program where parents can apply to get public funds for their child to go to a private school or do homeschooling. The bill now moves to the Senate.

Three bills focused on transgender youth in Utah were passed by the Senate and now move to the House.

SB16 will ban sex characteristic surgeries on transgender youth

SB100 bans schools from treating a student in a way that relates to a gender identity that does not match the student’s sex

SB93 prohibits a name or a gender change on a birth certificate for anyone under 18

10:46 a.m.

It looks to be a busy day with a final vote in the Senate on bills involving transgender youth. The House may take up debate on the controversial school choice and teacher salary bill.



THURSDAY, JAN. 19

10:03 p.m.

Governor Spencer Cox delivered his annual State of the State address to the legislature and the people of Utah . Speaking directly to Utah's youth, the governor covered a wide variety of topics including education, the environment, housing affordability and even issued a warning to social media companies.

A bill to boost teacher salaries tied to a controversial school choice scholarship program that critics have said are vouchers stripping money from public education has passed the House Education Committee on a 12-4 vote . The bill now goes to the full House of Representatives for a vote.

3:05 p.m.

1:50 p.m.

A series of bills dealing with transgender youth have passed their first hurdle in the Utah State Senate. Procedurally, they have another vote to go in the Senate. If they pass again, the bills advance to the House of Representatives.

8:55 a.m.

It's Day 3 in the Utah State Legislature (though at the pace we're going, lawmakers are acting like it's Day 43). Governor Spencer Cox will give his State of the State address to the legislature and the people of Utah tonight. You can watch that here on fox13now.com or on our social media channels.

The biggest bill being heard today will be the teacher salary and school choice scholarship bill in the House Education Committee. FOX 13 News reported last week the two bills would be linked in the same bill .

Recapping some of the big stories of yesterday:

A legal rule change that critics say undermines the lawsuit challenging Utah's near-total abortion ban made it out of a House committee on an 8-4 vote.

Bills targeting transgender youth and enacting bans and restrictions on gender affirmation surgeries, hormone treatments, birth certificate changes and how schools treat them passed after a heated hearing . Jenna Bree reports some bills were modified to make LGBTQ rights groups more comfortable, others were not.

Mythili Gubbi reports actress Katherine Heigl appeared at the Utah State Capitol to endorse a bill banning gas chamber euthanasia in animal shelters.

The Utah State Legislature is being asked to approve a $1.5 million settlement in a lawsuit accusing numerous public safety agencies and officials of committing grant fraud .

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

6:05 p.m.

In a 6-1 vote, the Senate Business and Labor Committee voted to advance the bill for the new state flag. The bill now goes to the full Senate for a vote.

2:30 p.m.

2:00 p.m.

Full room at Utah Senate Health and Human Services meeting as two bills, dealing with Sex Characteristic Surgical Procedures + School District Identity Policies are expected to be discussed.

1:50 p.m.

Rep. Mike Peterson, R-North Logan, has issued a statement on his LGBTQ conversion therapy bill. FOX 13 News reported on the legislation last night . Here is the statement released by the House of Representatives:

Representative Michael Petersen (HD2) has released H.B.228, Unprofessional Conduct Amendments, which codifies a prohibition on conversion therapy and clarifies that mental health professionals may engage in broad-based talk therapy with minors seeking assistance for issues related to sexual orientation and gender identity.

This bill seeks to clarify the Division of Professional Licensing (DOPL) rule that prohibited any therapy seeking to change or eliminate behaviors and attractions related to a minor’s sexual orientation or gender identity. While Rep. Petersen’s bill continues the prohibition on all conversion therapy treatments, it will allow minors to discuss a broader range of topics, concerns and options with their mental health counselors and therapists, striking the right balance between compassion and free speech.

“As a former counselor, this DOPL rule has been particularly concerning for me,” says Representative Petersen. “I’ve spoken with former colleagues who have stopped treating minors because of ambiguity in the rule and fear of reprisal if they were to say something non-affirming to their minor patients. I’ve also spoken with members of the LGBTQ community who are grateful for the upcoming change because they wish their counselors would have been more inquisitive and curious during their therapy sessions.”

Goud Maragani, President of Utah Log Cabin Republicans, has expressed support stating that, “This bill will ensure the ban on conversion therapy does not prevent LGBTQ+ youth from talking about gender-related issues with their mental health professionals."

Ultimately, this bill will improve mental health treatment by allowing trained professionals to provide support through talk therapy and continue to protect minors by codifying Utah’s current conversion therapy prohibition.

11:58 a.m.

11:21 a.m.

The House gave a citation to recognize a doctor and Utah Highway Patrol trooper. In 1978, the doctor was headed to the airport when he happened upon a UHP trooper who had been shot while doing a traffic stop. The actions saved the life of the trooper.

10:56 a.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

4:27 p.m.

Some of the most contentious bills of the Utah State Legislature (so far) will have hearings in a Senate committee tomorrow. A series of bills dealing with transgender youth will be heard by the Senate Health & Human Services Committee . Meanwhile, a bill was introduced in the legislature on Tuesday to allow for some forms of LGBTQ conversion therapy.

2:33 p.m.

11:52 a.m.

10:55 a.m.

In the Senate Minority Caucus, Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights, has been elevated to Senate Minority Whip. This follows the resignation of Sen. Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City. She left the legislature due to health reasons as she battles cancer.

On Monday, Rep. Karen Kwan, D-Taylorsville, won the special election to replace Sen. Mayne in the Senate.

10:50 a.m.

In his opening day speech, House Speaker Brad Wilson said "the decisions we will make this session will define Utah’s next decade and beyond."

He detailed the House Republican majority's priorities of sustainability, affordability and investment. The Speaker specifically called out saving the Great Salt Lake as a priority.

"If we fail to lead courageously our state will not continue its growth, future generations will have to find somewhere else to live and the cherished lifestyle we all enjoy will be at risk," he said. "This has been a wet winter so far - and that is great. But one winter alone won’t wash away two dry decades. The ongoing drought, our management of state water, increased resources for Southern Utah, and preservation of the Great Salt Lake are top priorities for this House."

"Let’s build upon last year’s considerable policy success to encourage conservation and provide resources to help Utahns do their part to safeguard Utah’s water."

On housing affordability, Speaker Wilson called for more to be done.

"It’s a problem for buyers, it’s a problem for sellers, and it’s a problem for renters. It’s a problem along the Wasatch Front, in southern Utah and in rural Utah," he said. "The problem is high interest rates. The problem is over-regulation. The problem is simply a housing shortage."

"Some of these problems we have no control over, but when it comes to over-regulation, there is something that can be done. Local governments are at the forefront of critical decisions that impact our housing supply... and some are doing it very well."

The Speaker promised tax cuts will happen this year.

"To the people of Utah: You will see historic tax cuts this session," he said.

The Speaker outlined his goals for teacher salary hikes — coupled with the controversial school voucher bill ( something FOX 13 News reported last week ).

"I strongly believe that when it comes to education, one size does not fit all," he said. "We can educate every student and empower parents to make informed choices about how their children are educated."

Speaker Wilson signaled more anti-abortion legislation was coming.

"In 2020, we passed a trigger law on the chance Roe v. Wade was overturned. The decision by the Supreme Court last year rightfully shifted authority from the courts, back to the states. While we wait on a decision from the Utah Supreme Court, we must work to make legislative intent crystal clear before this session concludes," he said.

9:15 a.m.

Good morning from the opening day of the Utah State Legislature!

Day 1 is a lot of pomp and ceremony as the session kicks off. House Speaker Brad Wilson and Senate President J. Stuart Adams will give speeches. Lawmakers take the oath of office.