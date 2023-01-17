Read full article on original website
Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep
The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
5 St. Louis Cardinals who don’t deserve to make the 40-man roster
These five St. Louis Cardinals players don’t deserve their current spot on the 40-man roster. Every MLB team has at least a few players on the 40-man roster undeserving of their place. The St. Louis Cardinals are no exception. Unfortunately, contractual obligations and other MLB rules may prevent teams...
Freddie Freeman used Braves connection to recruit Jason Heyward to Dodgers
Two former Atlanta Braves, Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward, will team up with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. Freddie Freeman signed with LA last offseason, taking his talents to the west coast in a tearful goodbye from the only organization he’d ever known. However, in the months after...
Braves insider reveals easy solution to questions at shortstop, left field
Atlanta Braves insider Mark Bowman revealed a solution for two of the team’s biggest remaining problems — shortstop and left field. Atlanta lost Dansby Swanson via free agency to the Chicago Cubs, leaving a hole at the shortstop position moving forward. While the Braves could make a trade or free-agent signing to counteract losing the former No.1 overall pick, they’ve elected instead to promote from within.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason
The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
Updated NFL Playoff bracket after Bengals secure spot in AFC Championship
The Cincinnati Bengals cruised to a 27-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills to reach the AFC Championship Game. Let’s look at the updated NFL playoff bracket. The Cincinnati Bengals ensured that the AFC Championship Game would not be held at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. On Sunday, the Bengals...
Nolan Arenado completely disrespected in latest third base rankings
MLB Network got its recent third baseman rankings completely wrong with its placement of Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado. The MLB Network’s Top 10 Third Basemen Right Now ranking disrespects Nolan Arenado. The network’s ranking, released Thursday evening, places Arenado in fifth place amongst today’s third basemen. Arenado...
The Chicago Bears must consider this fresh new free agent in 2023
The Chicago Bears had a terrible season in 2023. It was by design though as first-year GM Ryan Poles wants to build this thing the way that he believes is right. That means tearing the roster down to the bare minimum. Now, after being the worst team in the NFL...
Alabama Crimson Tide News & Notes
Alabama Crimson Tide athletics is in a busy time of the year, with the second semester underway and multiple sports in-season. The men’s basketball team is entering the meat of its SEC schedule, currently sitting at 16-2 and 6-0 in the conference. It features star freshmen Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney, sharpshooting guard Mark Sears, and invaluable veterans like Jahvon Quinerly and Noah Gurley coming off the bench.
