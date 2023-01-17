ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

VISTA.Today

Oldest Retail Business in Coatesville Set to Close

Chertok’s Furniture and Mattress, the oldest retail business in Coatesville since opening in 1902, is closing its doors for good, writes Jen Samuel for The Daily Local News. Larry Chertok, the owner of the fourth-generation family-owned business, is retiring and moving with his wife, Terian Chertok, a retired teacher, to Florida. Chertok said that the building housing the 121-year-old business is already under contract with a buyer.
COATESVILLE, PA
tourcounsel.com

Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Among the best malls in Philadelphia, one of the most interesting options for entertainment and dining is the Plymouth Meeting Mall. Many of its stores have closed but its food and entertainment venues keep the mall afloat. The main attraction of this place is Legoland Discovery Center. It is a children's amusement and play center inspired by Lego brick sets including a 4D movie, an interactive train ride and of course millions of building blocks. Another place to have fun is Dave & Buster's where, in addition to eating or drinking something with friends, you can have fun playing video games or in the different activities they offer.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
MONTCO.Today

National Travel Writer Gushes over Five-Star Food from Unassuming Norristown Gas Station

Nested within the Norristown Sunoco is one of the most recommendable delis in the state, according to a national travel writer. Of all the primo dining experiences in the Montgomery County — Creeds in King of Prussia, Parc Bistro in Skippack, The Farmer’s Daughter in Blue Bell (to name just three) — who would imagine superlative food coming from the Norristown Sunoco station?
NORRISTOWN, PA
aroundambler.com

Flowers by Veronica, a fixture since 1988, to close January 31

Flowers by Veronica, a fixture in the Ambler community since 1988, will bid its final farewell at the end of the month. “Thank you for all the years that Ambler has supported me. I’m retiring. It’s a great place to work,” longtime owner Veronica Jackson said. “It was a pleasure working with everybody. The community was good to me, the NAACP was good to me, and I just want to thank everybody.”
AMBLER, PA
aroundambler.com

Ambler’s Bradford Water Heaters to showcase at AHR Expo

Ambler-based Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, will showcase its newest products at the 2023 AHR Expo in Atlanta February 6-8. The AHR Expo is an important event for HVACR professionals, and attracts industry leaders from around the world each year. The...
AMBLER, PA
Travel Maven

The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway

The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
STRASBURG, PA
PhillyBite

Who Has The Best Pulled Pork Sandwich in Delco

The Stargate Diner in Ridley Park, PA serves good food at reasonable prices and a surprisingly good pulled pork sandwich. Customers appreciate the friendly service and affordable prices. It is one of the most popular diners in the area. Pulled Pork at Stargate Diner in Ridley Park PA. The menu...
RIDLEY PARK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

Home Depot Heist: couple sought for shoplifting in Willow Grove/Warrington

Two individuals committed a retail theft of “Life Proof” flooring at the Willow Grove Home Depot on January 17 at approximately 6:00pm. According to the Upper Moreland Police Department’s post, the same suspects committed another retail theft at the Warrington Home Depot at 6:50 pm. They were observed operating the pictured vehicle (PA Tag: LNJ-4786 – Honda Odyssey).
WILLOW GROVE, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Someone Lives in a Real Live Hobbit House in Chester County and It’s Awesome

Tucked away in the picturesque Chester County countryside is a true-to-life scene from Middle Earth. It’s an actual Hobbit House. Architect Peter Archer of West Chester’s Archer & Buchanan Architecture had the life-sized tribute to The Shire handcrafted for J.R.R. Tolkien fans alongside an 18th-century stone wall on their property, according to a Houzz tour by Lisa Frederick.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

