Oldest Retail Business in Coatesville Set to Close
Chertok’s Furniture and Mattress, the oldest retail business in Coatesville since opening in 1902, is closing its doors for good, writes Jen Samuel for The Daily Local News. Larry Chertok, the owner of the fourth-generation family-owned business, is retiring and moving with his wife, Terian Chertok, a retired teacher, to Florida. Chertok said that the building housing the 121-year-old business is already under contract with a buyer.
tourcounsel.com
Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Among the best malls in Philadelphia, one of the most interesting options for entertainment and dining is the Plymouth Meeting Mall. Many of its stores have closed but its food and entertainment venues keep the mall afloat. The main attraction of this place is Legoland Discovery Center. It is a children's amusement and play center inspired by Lego brick sets including a 4D movie, an interactive train ride and of course millions of building blocks. Another place to have fun is Dave & Buster's where, in addition to eating or drinking something with friends, you can have fun playing video games or in the different activities they offer.
Local Jacobethan Estate Needs a Buyer to ‘Bring It to the 21st Century’
A century-old “Jacobethan” Chestnut Hill estate is on the market. Listing at $1.5 million, the realtors are looking for a buyer who can modernize parts of the property at 8700 Seminole Street.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of Delaware
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in northern Delaware that serves some of the absolute best Indian food. Keep reading to learn more.
West Chester-Based QVC Brings Pennsylvanian Swirl Bread Nationwide
Thanks to West Chester-based QVC and online shoppers, 5 Generation Bakers’ popular Jenny Lee Swirl Bread is now known nationwide, writes Kristy Locklin for the Pittsburgh Magazine. 5 Generation Bakers, formerly Jenny Lee Bakery, began as one of the off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise built by Michael Baker...
National Travel Writer Gushes over Five-Star Food from Unassuming Norristown Gas Station
Nested within the Norristown Sunoco is one of the most recommendable delis in the state, according to a national travel writer. Of all the primo dining experiences in the Montgomery County — Creeds in King of Prussia, Parc Bistro in Skippack, The Farmer’s Daughter in Blue Bell (to name just three) — who would imagine superlative food coming from the Norristown Sunoco station?
Quirky Little Jenkintown Home — the ‘Gingerbread House’ — Channels Vintage Hollywood
Owing to its unique architecture, a Berkley Avenue home in Jenkintownhas had neighbors refer to it as the “Gingerbread House.” The description fits, as the dwelling has a storybook quality about it, born of its West Coast architect. Tiffani Sherman explained for Beaumont Enterprise.
aroundambler.com
Flowers by Veronica, a fixture since 1988, to close January 31
Flowers by Veronica, a fixture in the Ambler community since 1988, will bid its final farewell at the end of the month. “Thank you for all the years that Ambler has supported me. I’m retiring. It’s a great place to work,” longtime owner Veronica Jackson said. “It was a pleasure working with everybody. The community was good to me, the NAACP was good to me, and I just want to thank everybody.”
This Bucks County Inn is Considered to be One of the Best Getaway Spots in the Country
A Bucks County inn has been listed as one of the best places for a fun getaway, especially in an area known for its great vacation spots. Christine Koubek Flynn wrote about the local in for Arlington Magazine. The Logan Inn, located at 10 West Ferry Street in New Hope,...
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
From the classic Philly cheesesteak to hearty Reubens, Pennsylvania is home to some genuinely mouthwatering eats. And you can not call yourself a true Pennsylvania native until you have tried the infamous zep sandwich at least once.
aroundambler.com
Ambler’s Bradford Water Heaters to showcase at AHR Expo
Ambler-based Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, will showcase its newest products at the 2023 AHR Expo in Atlanta February 6-8. The AHR Expo is an important event for HVACR professionals, and attracts industry leaders from around the world each year. The...
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway
The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
Regal Cinemas to shut down 3 local movie theatres amid bankruptcy
Cineworld plans to reject leases on Feb. 15 at 39 locations, including three in our area.
PhillyBite
Who Has The Best Pulled Pork Sandwich in Delco
The Stargate Diner in Ridley Park, PA serves good food at reasonable prices and a surprisingly good pulled pork sandwich. Customers appreciate the friendly service and affordable prices. It is one of the most popular diners in the area. Pulled Pork at Stargate Diner in Ridley Park PA. The menu...
WFMZ-TV Online
Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
glensidelocal.com
Home Depot Heist: couple sought for shoplifting in Willow Grove/Warrington
Two individuals committed a retail theft of “Life Proof” flooring at the Willow Grove Home Depot on January 17 at approximately 6:00pm. According to the Upper Moreland Police Department’s post, the same suspects committed another retail theft at the Warrington Home Depot at 6:50 pm. They were observed operating the pictured vehicle (PA Tag: LNJ-4786 – Honda Odyssey).
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
Upper Darby Township opens new one-stop shop to serve residents' needs
From tax payments to applying for permits, Upper Darby Township has a new centralized location for community resources. Officials there cut the ribbon Wednesday to officially open the One Center.
Someone Lives in a Real Live Hobbit House in Chester County and It’s Awesome
Tucked away in the picturesque Chester County countryside is a true-to-life scene from Middle Earth. It’s an actual Hobbit House. Architect Peter Archer of West Chester’s Archer & Buchanan Architecture had the life-sized tribute to The Shire handcrafted for J.R.R. Tolkien fans alongside an 18th-century stone wall on their property, according to a Houzz tour by Lisa Frederick.
