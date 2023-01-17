ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Minot Hot Tots looking for 75 staff members on National Hiring Day

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F51II_0kHWwZZJ00

MINOT, N.D ( KXNET ) — It’s the Minot Hot Tot’s inaugural season, and if they want to maintain the high standards of the Northwoods League, they’re going to need all the help they can get. To find this help, the group is looking to hire 75 game-day staff members during a National Hiring Day event next month.

A variety of positions in and around the stadium will be available for hire during the event, including the following:

  • Score Keepers
  • On-Field Hosts
  • Grill Cooks
  • Family Fun Zone
  • Food Prep
  • Buffet Attendants
  • Concessions Cashiers
  • Merchandise Cashiers
  • Wristbanders
  • Gate Attendants
  • Beer Pourers
  • Mascots
  • Waitresses

The team promises flexible work hours suitable for peoples’ first, second, or ‘just-for-fun’ jobs for all of the 36 games that they have planned out for the summer, beginning in May and ending in August. Above all, the Hot Tots say, those interested in the positions should want to use fun to make a huge difference in the lives of the players, their fans, and the community around the team.

Friday Night Frenzy: Winter Week 2 Edition

“Our focus is always on serving our fans, and our game day team enables us to deliver outstanding fan experiences,” said Minot Hot Tots Chief eXperience Officer Kaitlyn Mack. “We want to have happy, fun, and excited people who are passionate about being part of a team and serving others. With the right people, we are able to offer our fans the service and experience they deserve.”

The only requirement for applying to any of the positions is that all applicants must be 14 years of age or older, and have an interest in creating an exceptional experience in the Hot Tots’ ballpark during the game season.

The Hiring Day event will be held on Saturday, February 18, from 10:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. For more information about the event, or to fill out an application online, visit the Hot Tots’ website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Minot area attains metropolitan status

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - After years of population growth, the Minot area has finally attained metropolitan status. The city was notified that Minot and its immediate surrounding areas have surpassed 50,000 residents (50,925), the benchmark for the metropolitan designation. That makes Minot one of four metro areas in the state--the...
MINOT, ND
KX News

What’s happening this weekend? January 21-22

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking for something to do this weekend? KX will always have you covered. In our weekend catalog, we’ll be listing a selection of events across Bismarck, Minot, Williston, and Dickinson every Saturday morning for those in search of weekend activities. Here are a few of our favorites from around our service […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Swimming: Minot wins at home invite

Heading into Saturday’s invite, the Minot Magicians had won every dual or invite they had participated in. Saturday they defended their home pool against six other teams from the state. Minot 459 Bismarck 420 Legacy 239 Century 235 West Fargo 216
MINOT, ND
Hot 97-5

6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now

You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

City of Minot addresses letter sent out regarding water testing

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A letter sent out to some city of Minot residents regarding a recent testing oversight has led to an uptick in calls to the Water Treatment Plant, but city officials say there’s no immediate cause for concern. The letter explains that the city did...
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy