Todd and Julie Chrisley have just reported to prison, ET can confirm. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the embattled Chrisley Knows Best stars reported to their respective facilities to begin serving their combined 19-year prison sentence following their federal tax fraud case convictions. Todd, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison, reported to Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security facility. Julie, meanwhile, was originally set to report to FCI Marianna in Jackson County, Florida, just two hours away, but reported instead to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky, after being re-designated to the facility on Dec. 20. FMC Lexington houses both male and female inmates requiring medical or mental health care and holds inmates of all security classifications. She has been sentenced to seven years.

