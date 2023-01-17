ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Peyton Manning in the house for Bills-Bengals: His son shows allegiance with jersey choice

It’s fitting that Peyton Manning is in the house on the day that elite quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow face-off in the NFL playoffs. Manning flew into Buffalo this weekend to bring his son, Marshall Peyton, to the AFC divisional round game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Marshall Peyton was rocking a white Allen jersey on the sidelines with his dad on Sunday before the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
Damar Hamlin is at Highmark Stadium for Bills vs. Bengals playoff matchup

The last time the Buffalo Bills faced the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin has made incredible strides in his health since that point and has been back in the building at One Bills Drive to get into a routine of sorts. He hasn’t spotted at a Bills game since the injury, but that will reportedly change today.
CINCINNATI, OH
