Ailing Novak Djokovic wins in Australia, Americans keep rolling
Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round, overcoming injury and inebriated fans in a nighttime win that also casts doubt on his next match. The Serbian won his 23rd consecutive match at Rod Laver Arena and will play Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the third round...
Sebastian Korda crushes Daniil Medvedev in Aussie shocker
Sebastian Korda stunned two-time Australian Open finalist and No. 7 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia in straight sets in third-round action Friday in Melbourne. The 22-year-old American matched his best Grand Slam result with a 7-6 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (4) win against Medvedev, who lost in the final here to Novak Djokovic in 2021 and to Rafael Nadal last year.
Andy Murray’s exhausting Australian Open ends with loss
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Three-time major champion Andy Murray’s exhausting run at the Australian Open ended in the third round after a loss to Roberto Bautista Agut. The 35-year-old Murray had won two marathons just to get to this point at Melbourne Park, where he is a five-time finalist.
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff cruise to wins at Aussie Open
Third-seeded Jessica Pegula breezed into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a decisive 6-0, 6-2 win over Marta Kostyuk on Friday in Melbourne, Australia. While the result against the Ukraine native was never in doubt, Pegula admitted she was "annoyed" with her performance during the 65-minute match. Why?...
No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur stunned in 2nd round of Aussie Open
Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic upset No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday in Melbourne. A former French Open finalist, Vondrousova missed half of last year recovering from wrist surgery and entered the first Grand Slam of 2023 ranked 86th in the world.
Mikaela Shiffrin 7th in Cortina downhill, record chase on hold
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin's pursuit of a record-breaking 83rd World Cup victory is still on hold.
