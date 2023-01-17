Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Kanawha BOE first to buy electric bus from GreenPower
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education is the first school system in the state to agree to purchase a new electric-powered bus from GreenPower which is opening a production plant in South Charleston. The board approved the $377,500 purchase of an 84-passenger bus on a 3-1...
‘Now is the time to adopt’: Life-saving West Virginia shelter completely full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — “If you’ve been thinking about adopting — now is the time,” says the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) while all its kennels are full. The shelter says its regular and overflow kennels are full as well as the puppy room. The KCHA says that because they are a no-kill shelter, staff […]
lootpress.com
WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
Kanawha County, West Virginia civic activist passes away
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was instrumental in making changes to a notoriously deadly intersection in Kanawha County has passed away suddenly. Eddie Belcher made it his mission to see safety improvements at the intersection of Corridor G and Brounland Rd. After collecting thousands of signatures and lobbying the legislature and Kanawha County Commission, […]
WSAZ
Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars for grand larceny after he was caught by Frontier Communications employees cutting a live phone line on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to deputies, two employees witnessed...
Truck company sued for chemical spill into West Virginia creek
(The video above is from a previous story) A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek. The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into […]
WDTV
Lucky winner wins motorcycle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One lucky winner won a motorcycle at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson. Miley Legal Group along with the National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers sponsor a nationwide giveaway of a motorcycle of the winner’s choice up to $20,000. Out of the thousands of people...
Hot dog! Beloved Weinerman statue returned to West Virginia restaurant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The beloved Weinerman statue has returned home. The hot dog statue, stolen from the Dairy Winkle in West Virginia, has been located after it was stolen in the aftermath of a fire at the restaurant last week, WCHS-TV reported. A fire ripped through the Charleston restaurant...
Beckley mayor offers to help demolish local eyesore
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A building that was once a proud landmark in Beckley’s Ward 5 is now an eyesore, and the mayor said the city will help cover the cost of demolition. The Raleigh County Board of Education sold the former Piney Oaks School on Terrell Street several years ago, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold […]
West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia
MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes […]
WDTV
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
HARPER, W.Va. (WVVA) - When you think of the coal mines in Southern West Virginia, your first thought might be about jobs, electricity, or energy. But beneath the rock used to fuel the country lie buried treasures, some of which could be hundreds of millions of years old. Earl Wesley...
wchsnetwork.com
Jackson County man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Deputies were called to investigate an in-progress theft of Frontier Communications phone lines around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. A couple of Frontier Communications employees witnessed a suspect driving a maroon Toyota pickup cutting an active line near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs on Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Once the suspect left the scene, the employees followed while talking to 911 operators.
WSAZ
One person injured in shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in a shooting. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said a female was injured. The shooting was reported in the 700 block of High Street just after 10:30 p.m., according to Kanawha County dispatchers. This is a developing story. Keep checking...
Sons-Sational Cinnamon Rolls return to Lewisburg
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – A sweet staple of The State Fair of West Virginia is back in Greenbrier County! Son’s-Sational Cinnamon Rolls made its long-awaited return to Lewisburg on Friday, January 12. They will be set in Lewisburg until Saturday, January 28th. The sweet, cinnamony goodness can be found right next to Hog Wild BBQ […]
WDTV
Elderly West Virginia man dies in mobile home fire
PENCE SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - An elderly West Virginia man is dead after a fire started in his mobile home on Tuesday. A 75-year-old man was the victim of the fire that happened on Wandering Way in Pence Springs, just south of Alderson in Summers County, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal.
Marshall University Memorial Day bill passes West Virginia House of Delegates
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates to create a special memorial day in remembrance of the 1970 Marshall University airplane crash has passed through the House. The bill passed the house with 92 delegates voting yes and 8 delegates absent. If passed, HB 2412 would declare Nov. 14 every […]
WOWK
What to Expect at the West Virginia Hunting & Fishing Show
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hunters and anglers are in for a treat, as the highly anticipated West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show, makes a return to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. This year’s event is taking place through January 22nd. We had the chance to speak with Glen...
Two long-time Beckley ARH doctors retire
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Two long-time Beckley ARH doctors have retired after many years with the clinic. Dr. Richard Wisman, a physician at the ARH Southern West Virginia Clinic, retired after 42 years in practice and Dr. Syed Zahir, an orthopedic surgeon, retired after 51 years with ARH. After more than four decades in practice, […]
Fallen Nicholas County deputy honored on West Virginia House Floor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The members of the West Virginia House of Delegates honored fallen Nicholas County Sheriff’s Sargeant Tom Baker on Friday. House Resolution 5 was adopted unanimously with all 91 members voting yes. The resolution’s text says a copy of the resolution will be sent to the family of Baker. On the […]
Comments / 0