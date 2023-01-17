ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Metro News

Kanawha BOE first to buy electric bus from GreenPower

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education is the first school system in the state to agree to purchase a new electric-powered bus from GreenPower which is opening a production plant in South Charleston. The board approved the $377,500 purchase of an 84-passenger bus on a 3-1...
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County, West Virginia civic activist passes away

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was instrumental in making changes to a notoriously deadly intersection in Kanawha County has passed away suddenly. Eddie Belcher made it his mission to see safety improvements at the intersection of Corridor G and Brounland Rd. After collecting thousands of signatures and lobbying the legislature and Kanawha County Commission, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars for grand larceny after he was caught by Frontier Communications employees cutting a live phone line on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to deputies, two employees witnessed...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Lucky winner wins motorcycle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One lucky winner won a motorcycle at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson. Miley Legal Group along with the National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers sponsor a nationwide giveaway of a motorcycle of the winner’s choice up to $20,000. Out of the thousands of people...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

Beckley mayor offers to help demolish local eyesore

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A building that was once a proud landmark in Beckley’s Ward 5 is now an eyesore, and the mayor said the city will help cover the cost of demolition. The Raleigh County Board of Education sold the former Piney Oaks School on Terrell Street several years ago, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Jackson County man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Deputies were called to investigate an in-progress theft of Frontier Communications phone lines around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. A couple of Frontier Communications employees witnessed a suspect driving a maroon Toyota pickup cutting an active line near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs on Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Once the suspect left the scene, the employees followed while talking to 911 operators.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

One person injured in shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in a shooting. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said a female was injured. The shooting was reported in the 700 block of High Street just after 10:30 p.m., according to Kanawha County dispatchers. This is a developing story. Keep checking...
WVNS

Sons-Sational Cinnamon Rolls return to Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – A sweet staple of The State Fair of West Virginia is back in Greenbrier County! Son’s-Sational Cinnamon Rolls made its long-awaited return to Lewisburg on Friday, January 12. They will be set in Lewisburg until Saturday, January 28th. The sweet, cinnamony goodness can be found right next to Hog Wild BBQ […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WDTV

Elderly West Virginia man dies in mobile home fire

PENCE SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - An elderly West Virginia man is dead after a fire started in his mobile home on Tuesday. A 75-year-old man was the victim of the fire that happened on Wandering Way in Pence Springs, just south of Alderson in Summers County, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal.
PENCE SPRINGS, WV
WOWK

What to Expect at the West Virginia Hunting & Fishing Show

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hunters and anglers are in for a treat, as the highly anticipated West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show, makes a return to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. This year’s event is taking place through January 22nd. We had the chance to speak with Glen...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Two long-time Beckley ARH doctors retire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Two long-time Beckley ARH doctors have retired after many years with the clinic. Dr. Richard Wisman, a physician at the ARH Southern West Virginia Clinic, retired after 42 years in practice and Dr. Syed Zahir, an orthopedic surgeon, retired after 51 years with ARH. After more than four decades in practice, […]
BECKLEY, WV

