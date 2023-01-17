ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

Photos: Monterey Park Mass Shooting Investigation

A gunman opened fire at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio following a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday night, killing 10 people and wounding 10 others. The attacker was at large and a motive remained unclear Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, were involved with the investigation.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Thieves Break Into Huntington Beach Barbershop, Rip Out ATM

An ATM was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. Saturday's robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla told City News Service. Upon arrival, officers located a business window shattered and an...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
10 Killed at Lunar New Year Shooting in Monterey Park: Photos

At least 10 people were killed and 10 others injured when a gunman walked into a ballroom dance hall and started shooting on Lunar New Year's eve. Thousands of people had attended a Lunar New Year festival in the area before the gunman started shooting at approximately 10:22 p.m. local time. The two-day event was considered one of the largest lunar new year events in Southern California.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Suspect Arrested in Rape of Woman Abducted in Santa Ana Mall Parking Lot

A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was arrested in the rape of a woman who was abducted at an Orange County mall. The 19-year-old woman was abducted Monday from a parking structure at Main Place Mall in Santa Ana. Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, forced the woman to drive to a secluded parking lot in Orange where she was raped, according to authorities.
SANTA ANA, CA
Employee Injured in Fire During Quinceañera at Pasadena Banquet Hall

An employee at a Pasadena banquet hall suffered critical burns Saturday night in a fire during a quinceañera. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Avenue, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told City News Service. There were 100 people in attendance and they...
PASADENA, CA
Woman on Bicycle Turns up Handgun, Drugs, $10k in Cash During Arrest

An arrest of a 37-year-old woman who was allegedly violating several vehicle codes while riding a bicycle in Culver City Thursday resulted in the discovery of a semiautomatic handgun, large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as $10,000 in cash. The traffic stop occurred about 12:45 p.m. in the...
CULVER CITY, CA
‘Heartbreak and Devastation': Southern California Mourns Victims in Monterey Park Shooting

A deadly mass shooting that followed a night of Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park left the community east of Los Angeles in mourning. The shooting occurred about an hour after thousands of people had been in the area for the first day of a two-day Lunar New Year festival that had ended before the shots were fired. Most of the crowds had already left the area.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Firefighters Rescue Dog From Burning Garden Grove Home

Orange County firefighters rescued a dog Thursday from a burning home in Garden Grove. Neighbors reported the fire at about 3:15 p.m. in the 9200 block of Bixby Avenue. Firefighters carried the dog to safety and knocked down the fire. No injuries were reported. Details about a cause of the...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Welding at Hollywood Apartment Caused Carbon Release, Authorities Say

The welding in a unit at a five-story Hollywood apartment building appears to be the source of the triggering of multiple carbon monoxide alarms that forced the evacuation of at least three units Thursday night. “All of the affected units have been fully ventilated and all readings have returned to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
124th Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will participate in the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles' 124th Annual Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown on Saturday, January 28. Join NBC4 Reporter Hetty Chang and Telemundo 52 Meteorologist Michelle Trujillo at the parade. The parade begins at 1:00 p.m. in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Strong Winds Expected in Southland Next Week

Gusty winds were expected to move into the Southland Sunday and last through Tuesday, possibly returning on Thursday, forecasters said Saturday. Gusts in the 45-50 mph range are expected Sunday in the mountains and Santa Clarita Valley, increasing to as high as 60-70 mph Sunday night in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

