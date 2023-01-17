Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
10 Dead and Several Injured in California Shooting, Gunman on the Loosehard and smartLos Angeles, CA
9 Dead and Multiple Injured in Monterey Park Mass ShootingcreteMonterey Park, CA
10 lose their lives in a California shooting incident during Chinese New Year celebrationSara IrshadLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Monterey Park Mass Shooting Investigation
A gunman opened fire at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio following a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday night, killing 10 people and wounding 10 others. The attacker was at large and a motive remained unclear Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, were involved with the investigation.
NBC Los Angeles
Thieves Break Into Huntington Beach Barbershop, Rip Out ATM
An ATM was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. Saturday's robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla told City News Service. Upon arrival, officers located a business window shattered and an...
NBC Los Angeles
10 Killed at Lunar New Year Shooting in Monterey Park: Photos
At least 10 people were killed and 10 others injured when a gunman walked into a ballroom dance hall and started shooting on Lunar New Year's eve. Thousands of people had attended a Lunar New Year festival in the area before the gunman started shooting at approximately 10:22 p.m. local time. The two-day event was considered one of the largest lunar new year events in Southern California.
NBC Los Angeles
Authorities Search Van Surrounded by SWAT Vehicles in Torrance Strip Mall Parking Lot
Armored SWAT vehicles and law enforcement SUVs surrounded a white cargo van Sunday morning at a parking lot in Torrance as authorities searched for a gunman who opened fire at a Monterey Park dance studio, killing 10 people and leaving 10 wounded. The van, located in a parking lot near...
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect Arrested in Rape of Woman Abducted in Santa Ana Mall Parking Lot
A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was arrested in the rape of a woman who was abducted at an Orange County mall. The 19-year-old woman was abducted Monday from a parking structure at Main Place Mall in Santa Ana. Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, forced the woman to drive to a secluded parking lot in Orange where she was raped, according to authorities.
NBC Los Angeles
Fatal Mid-City Stabbing in Crenshaw Nursing Home Leaves One Dead, One Injured
Two people were injured in a stabbing at a Crenshaw nursing home Friday night. A man in his 60s was fatally stabbed and a man in his 30s was injured. The incident occurred at a nursing home. The alleged attacker, a man in his 60s, was arrested. The deceased victim's...
NBC Los Angeles
Employee Injured in Fire During Quinceañera at Pasadena Banquet Hall
An employee at a Pasadena banquet hall suffered critical burns Saturday night in a fire during a quinceañera. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Avenue, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told City News Service. There were 100 people in attendance and they...
NBC Los Angeles
Woman on Bicycle Turns up Handgun, Drugs, $10k in Cash During Arrest
An arrest of a 37-year-old woman who was allegedly violating several vehicle codes while riding a bicycle in Culver City Thursday resulted in the discovery of a semiautomatic handgun, large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as $10,000 in cash. The traffic stop occurred about 12:45 p.m. in the...
NBC Los Angeles
10 Killed, 10 Injured in Shooting at Monterey Park Dance Studio
A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others Saturday at a Los Angeles-area dance studio following a night of Lunar New Year celebrations, setting off a manhunt for the shooter in the fifth mass killing in the U.S. this month. Ten people died at the scene in the city...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Heartbreak and Devastation': Southern California Mourns Victims in Monterey Park Shooting
A deadly mass shooting that followed a night of Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park left the community east of Los Angeles in mourning. The shooting occurred about an hour after thousands of people had been in the area for the first day of a two-day Lunar New Year festival that had ended before the shots were fired. Most of the crowds had already left the area.
NBC Los Angeles
Firefighters Rescue Dog From Burning Garden Grove Home
Orange County firefighters rescued a dog Thursday from a burning home in Garden Grove. Neighbors reported the fire at about 3:15 p.m. in the 9200 block of Bixby Avenue. Firefighters carried the dog to safety and knocked down the fire. No injuries were reported. Details about a cause of the...
NBC Los Angeles
One Dead, Two Critically Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway
A person was killed and two other people suffered critical injuries Saturday in a crash involving at least five vehicles on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard,...
NBC Los Angeles
Welding at Hollywood Apartment Caused Carbon Release, Authorities Say
The welding in a unit at a five-story Hollywood apartment building appears to be the source of the triggering of multiple carbon monoxide alarms that forced the evacuation of at least three units Thursday night. “All of the affected units have been fully ventilated and all readings have returned to...
NBC Los Angeles
Ex-LA City Councilman Huizar Pleads Guilty to Racketeering, Tax Evasion
Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar pleaded guilty Friday to two federal charges stemming from a City Hall-based bribery and money laundering scheme in which he took more than $1.8 million in cash, gambling trips and escorts in exchange for his support of a planned downtown hotel project.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Council Adopts Permanent Tenant Protections as End of COVID Emergency Nears
The City Council voted Friday for a package of permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles, aiming to assist renters as the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 is set to expire at the end of the. month. The council voted 12-0 -- with two recusals -- for an ordinance...
NBC Los Angeles
124th Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade
NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will participate in the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles' 124th Annual Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown on Saturday, January 28. Join NBC4 Reporter Hetty Chang and Telemundo 52 Meteorologist Michelle Trujillo at the parade. The parade begins at 1:00 p.m. in...
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Winds Expected in Southland Next Week
Gusty winds were expected to move into the Southland Sunday and last through Tuesday, possibly returning on Thursday, forecasters said Saturday. Gusts in the 45-50 mph range are expected Sunday in the mountains and Santa Clarita Valley, increasing to as high as 60-70 mph Sunday night in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
Comments / 0