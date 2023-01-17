Machine Gun Kelly Defends His ‘Style’ From ‘Insecure’ People: ‘You Can’t Comment’

Bye, haters! Machine Gun Kelly slammed critics of his unique “style” one day after showing off his bold outfit and makeup during Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday, January 17.

“You can’t comment about my style if you have none,” the “Emo Girl” artist (real name Colson Baker), 32, first posted to Twitter before sharing his message via Instagram with the caption, “Keep your insecurities to yourself.”

The Houston native’s pointed message came after he attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Italy. MGK wore a silver suit that sparkled with an intricate pattern throughout and a corset top. To complete the look, the “Bloody Valentine” artist wore sparkly eyeshadow and dramatic winged eyeliner adorned with jewels. His accessories were equally flashy and included full finger rings, a diamond necklace and cuff bracelet.

“I call this: if Jules from Euphoria went to Milan,” he captioned the carousel of photos.

While many fans raved about his edgy look, calling it “sick” and his makeup “stunning,” some people had less than kind things to say.

“Nah, this ain’t fashion,” one user wrote to which someone else added, “Just no, respectfully.”

Many other commenters expressed that they “missed” the “old” MGK from his Tickets to My Downfall era, referring to his 2020 album. “I’m not hating on ‘new era Kells’ but c’mon, dude,” a follower wrote, with a separate commenter writing, “Instead of a rap album, you’re doing this?”

MGK loves to play with fashion — whether he’s on stage or on a red carpet.

"Fashion and music have always gone together," he previously told GQ in January 2022. "I love it when it's genuine, and I hate it when it's fake, when it's… styled. I've been guilty of having looks where I'm thinking, 'I'd never wear that.' Emphasis on the 'I.'"

The “Rap Devil” artist has made no qualms about the amount of time it took to develop his signature style. "Other people have told me, 'You should wear that,' and, you know, I did,” he continued. “But that's necessary growing pains in developing your style, you got to figure out what you don't like before you know what you do."

The “Forget Me Too” singer loves his signature style and so does his fiancée, Megan Fox . The Jennifer’s Body actress acknowledged that MGK’s style has a major impact on what she wears .

“I’m heavily influenced by whatever he pulls out of his closet,” Megan told the New York Post in September 2021, adding that her man is “always wearing something insane.”