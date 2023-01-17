ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTEN.com

Gainesville teen sought in double homicide case

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — Gainesville police have identified a suspect in the January 16 double homicide of two teenagers. Gainesville resident Samuel Gary Lee King, 17, is facing an outstanding capital murder arrest warrant in connection with the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Anthony Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile. "King...
GAINESVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Investigation Continues in Local Homicide

Funeral arrangements have been made for a 43-year-old man who was fatally shot in his Denton apartment last week. Meanwhile, law enforcement continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death. Last Wednesday, Denton police officers responded to a 911 call about gunshots fired shortly after 10 p.m., as previously reported...
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Staff on Leave After Sheriff Indicted

A sheriff’s office near Wichita Falls is steeped in controversy as its sheriff was indicted and the staff involved in the proceedings against him have been officially excused from duty. Four Clay County employees have been put on paid administrative leave due to their involvement in a recent criminal...
CLAY COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Kingston Police searching for restaurant burglar

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Kingston Police are asking for help identifying a masked person that broke into a restaurant on Thursday. Photos taken from a security camera inside El Tequila show a person breaking in. The restaurant told police the person left with some of their property. If you have...
KINGSTON, OK
KXII.com

Reoccurring 911 outages impacting Grayson County callers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Some 911 callers in Grayson County got unexpected answers at the other end of the line recently. “They would receive a busy signal,” said Sgt. Brett Mullen with Sherman Police. “This last one was a little bit different. The calls were being forwarded to a national 911 service.”
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Amber Alert issued for 2 girls abducted in North Texas

MCKINNEY, Texas - The McKinney Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for two girls who they say were abducted yesterday. Jennifer Burns, 6, and Jessica Burns, 9, were last seen yesterday around 6 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Central Expressway in McKinney, Texas. Jennifer was last seen...
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

One person dead in early morning crash in West Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a crash in West Dallas that left one person dead early Saturday morning. The single-vehicle wreck happened at about 3 a.m., along the eastbound lanes of I-30, at the Loop 12 exit ramp. Investigators said a car burst into flames shortly...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

WATCH: Neighbor Feud in Allen, TX Takes a Dangerous Turn

It all started as a simple dispute over trash. But things quickly took a turn for the worse when a Texas woman and her neighbor had an altercation that ended with the neighbor allegedly using her car as a weapon. According to WFAA, Lakisha Broomfield claims that Sydney Harris ran...
ALLEN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Grand Prairie

A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
KTEN.com

Grayson County 911 service interrupted

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Callers in some Grayson County communities have been having problems reaching emergency operators. On Thursday morning, 911 calls from Whitesboro and Sherman were not going through for about 30 minutes. Sherman police said a fiber optic data line outside Grayson County had been severed by...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Man pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Bryan County

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man was pinned and later flown to the hospital after a crash in Bryan County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US-70 near Mead Cemetery Rd, approximately .5 miles west of Mead. Troopers said 71-year-old Steven Westbrook was traveling eastbound on...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
CBS DFW

Denton police looking for man they say urinated in victim's car twice

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton police are looking for a man who they say urinated in a victim's car late last year.Police said on two separate nights in November, the suspect was seen peeing into the car in the 1800 block of Linden Drive.The suspect is described as a medium-built man with dark-colored hair and a beard. He also appeared to be wearing prescription-style glasses.Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Christopher Curtis at christopher.curtis@cityofdenton.com.  
DENTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
TYLER, TX

