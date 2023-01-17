Lufthansa has submitted an offer to the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance to buy a stake in the capital of the country’s flag carrier airline, ITA Airways. “The plan is to agree on the initial acquisition of a minority stake as well as on options to purchase the remaining shares at a later date,” Lufthansa confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. It did not disclose financial details, but according to Italian media, the German group would initially acquire a 40 percent shareholding through a reserved capital increase worth between €300 million and €350 million.

2 DAYS AGO