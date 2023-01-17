Read full article on original website
Related
Aviation International News
Safran Signs Support-by-the-Hour Contract
Safran Helicopters has signed an SBH contract with Yellowhead Helicopters to provide support-by-the-hour of the Arriel engines powering Yellowhead's Airbus AS350 and H125 fleets. The SBH contract formalizes a long-term MRO and services agreement for 21 engines. Safran Helicopter Engines Canada in Mirabel, Quebec, will manage the contract. That unit...
Aviation International News
Embraer's Beacon Adds Vortex Aircraft Services
Vortex Aircraft Services has signed on to Embraer’s Beacon web- and app-based maintenance coordination platform. Beacon is designed to enhance maintenance coordination and responsiveness to AOG services, simplify communication around maintenance events regarding all types of aircraft, streamline workflows, and improve efficiency and knowledge exchange. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee,...
Aviation International News
Enigma Looks to Aviation To Build UAP Sightings Platform
Enigma Labs is launching an unidentified aerospace phenomena (UAP) sightings platform for the aviation community and military personnel to coordinate and provide access to information. The private technology company is seeking to build an empirical network of UAP sightings for aviators and researchers. The platform allows users to submit incident...
Aviation International News
ZeroAvia Achieves First Flight with Hydrogen-powered Airliner
ZeroAvia achieved its long-awaited first flight on Thursday with a Dornier 228 aircraft featuring its hydrogen-electric propulsion system. The company installed a fuel-cell-based ZA600 powertrain on the 19-seat airliner’s left wing in place of one of its two Honeywell TPE331 turboprop engines. The aircraft took off at 1:35 p.m....
Aviation International News
Ryanair’s Renewed Max 10 Talks with Boeing ‘Going Nowhere’
After having abandoned negotiations with Boeing over a large 737 Max 10 order in September 2021, Ryanair has resumed talks with the U.S. airframer about its largest Max variant, according to the low-cost carrier group’s CEO, Michael O’Leary. “We are talking again,” he said in response to AIN’s question of whether the group’s high passenger growth expectations would warrant a resumption of the failed negotiations with Boeing. However, he promptly added that “the talks are not going anywhere.”
Aviation International News
Magellan Jets Opens Private Terminal at KBED
Magellan Jets has opened a private terminal at Laurence G. Hanscom Field in Bedford, Massachusetts (KBED), the business aviation services provider’s home airport and largest market. The 5,300-sq-ft terminal features designated VIP parking for Magellan customers, a lounge with a fully stocked beverage center, an executive conference room with...
Aviation International News
FAA Chief: 5G Brings 'Sharp Focus' on Need To Look Beyond Industry
Concerns surrounding 5G implementation have brought into “sharp focus” how the aviation industry is inextricably linked to others and how the industry must work more quickly and in an agile way to anticipate risks that emerging innovation can pose, FAA acting Administrator Billy Nolen said Wednesday. Speaking during...
Aviation International News
NBAA Perception Survey Reveals Compensation Ambivalence
A compensation perception survey recently undertaken by NBAA highlighted a general ambivalence toward salaries that the association warned could represent a red flag in terms of employee satisfaction. The survey—which queried opinions on topics such as salary, bonus, pension, and medical benefits—involved 116 participants, 54 percent of which were bosses...
Aviation International News
Aviation Industry Applauds Delay of EU Biometric Border Checks
The International Air Transport Association and Europe’s main air transport trade groups Airlines for Europe, the European Regions Airline Association, and Airports Council International welcomed the decision on Friday to delay the implementation of the EU’s Entry-Exit System (EES)—the smart border system for non-EU nationals entering the bloc. In a joint statement, the trade bodies called the EES a “game changer” for how the EU’s borders get managed, though they maintain that “several issues” need resolution to ensure a smooth rollout and operation of the system so that air passengers do not face disruptions.
Aviation International News
Bizav Organizations Refute WEF Flight Emissions Claims
In response to a recently published white paper by Netherlands-based environmental consultancy CE Delft highlighting the CO2 emissions from business aircraft headed to the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, this week, the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA), NBAA, and NATA have issued a rebuttal statement. The organizations...
Aviation International News
Singapore To Launch SAF Offtake Study
Following a pilot test last year on the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Changi Airport, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has launched a tender for consultants to help develop an offtake mechanism for renewable fuels going forward. The move follows the authority’s desire to boost Singapore’s competitiveness as a sustainable aviation gateway and is being initiated following the recommendations of the International Advisory Panel on Sustainable Air Hub in September.
Aviation International News
Aero Star Receives Mexican AFAC Repair Authorization
Aero Star Aviation, an FAA repair station specializing in Embraer Phenom 100 and 300 maintenance, has received certification to be a Mexico Agencia Federal de Aviación Civil (AFAC) approved repair station at its Dallas facility. The certification brings safety and certification continuity between the FAA and Mexico’s aviation authority, AFAC, which produces government policy for the development of aviation and oversees, training, aviation infrastructure, technical development, and safety.
Aviation International News
Lufthansa Offers To Buy Stake in Italy’s ITA Airways
Lufthansa has submitted an offer to the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance to buy a stake in the capital of the country’s flag carrier airline, ITA Airways. “The plan is to agree on the initial acquisition of a minority stake as well as on options to purchase the remaining shares at a later date,” Lufthansa confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. It did not disclose financial details, but according to Italian media, the German group would initially acquire a 40 percent shareholding through a reserved capital increase worth between €300 million and €350 million.
Aviation International News
NASA, Boeing To Fly Truss-braced-wing Demonstrator in 2028
NASA and Boeing will collaborate on building and test-flying a single-aisle commercial aircraft demonstrator using a truss-braced, high-aspect-ratio wing scheduled for first flight in 2028, the partners said Wednesday. Called the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator (SFD) project, the effort would reduce fuel burn compared with contemporary narrowbodies by 30 percent through aerodynamic, materials, and engine improvements. Of the $725 million needed for the project, NASA will contribute $425 million while Boeing and other partners will absorb the rest of the cost.
Aviation International News
Private-equity Firm RedBird Boosts Blade Stake
Blade Air Mobility’s stock surged 11 percent in early trading this morning after the Wall Street Journal reported that private-equity firm RedBird Capital Partners had taken a more than 5 percent stake in the company. RedBird founder Gerry Cardinale has been a personal investor in Blade since 2016. Over...
Aviation International News
NBAA Seeks More Time on FAA's SMS Proposal
NBAA is appealing for an extension beyond the March 13 deadline for comments on the FAA’s proposal to require charter operators, air tours, and manufacturers to implement safety management systems (SMS). The notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) released on January 10 would update and extend Part 5 SMS requirements to Part 135 outfits, certain Part 21 certificate holders, and air tours operating under FAR 91.147.
Aviation International News
Kaman Ending Production of K-Max Heavy-lift Helicopter
Kaman announced yesterday that it is ending production of its K-Max synchromesh rotor utility helicopter after a production run of 60 helicopters over the course of 30 years. The company said the move is part of its strategy to eliminate “non-value-added activities” and improve financial performance. “Given low...
Aviation International News
Maker of Defective Rotor Pin Agrees to $10M Settlement
The manufacturer of a defective main rotor component linked to the 2021 fatal crash of a Bell 212 in Canada has agreed to settle a related civil suit for $10 million. Fore Aero of Haltom City, Texas, manufactured the main rotor hub strap retaining pin on the first blade assembly of the accident helicopter. The pin failed after only 20 hours time in service, causing the entire main rotor assembly to separate from the helicopter in flight and killing the pilot, who was the sole occupant.
Comments / 0