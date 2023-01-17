Aaron Carter's family believes he died from overdose not drowning... ahead of benefit concert

The late Aaron Carter's mother Jane Carter and his fiancée Melanie Martin believe he died, age 34, on November 5 from a drug overdose - not an accidental drowning in the bathtub of his Lancaster home.

And while they await the official toxicology results, the LA County Coroner's Office confirmed there was no water found in the troubled singer's lungs, which ruled out drowning as the cause of death - according to TMZ .

The police discovered multiple cans of compressed air and prescription pills in Aaron's bedroom, but the Bulgarian-born 30-year-old found texts on his phone from an unidentified dealer demanding $800 for an unknown substance.

Carter reportedly wrote back that he no longer needed the substance, the person replied that he still owed the money, and he then asked if he was being threatened.

Melanie - who turned over all the evidence to the LAPD to investigate - cryptically accused Instagram user @momoh of having 'gangsters give Aaron supplies' via Instastory on Monday night.

Last month, Martin regained full custody of their 14-month-old son Prince, who will solely inherit the former child star's $550K estate consisting of real estate and personal property due to him never writing a will.

Aaron's big brother - Backstreet Boy Nick Carter - previously wrote on November 6 that 'addition and mental illness' were 'the real villains here.'

Last Thursday, the 42-year-old Grammy nominee dropped the music video for his new somber song Hurts to Love You, which featured childhood footage of Carter projected behind him.

Fans can expect Nick to perform the track live at Lance Bass' sold-out concert Songs For Tomorrow happening this Wednesday at HEART Weho in West Hollywood, which benefits children's mental health organization On Our Sleeves.

The celebration of life - also hosted by the heavily-tattooed millennial's twin sister Angel Conrad - will feature performances from members of the Backstreet Boys, members of *NSYNC, O-Town, LFO, B. Howard, Ryan Cabrera, and many more TBA.

For fans unable to make it to Los Angeles, Songs of Tomorrow will also be livestreamed via https://songsfortomorrow.veeps.com.

In the spring, Aaron's family will travel to the Florida Keys to spread he and his late sister Leslie's (who died in 2012 from a drug overdose) ashes.

Carter - who did rehab stints in 2011 and 2017 - famously made $200M before the age of 18 and then filed for bankruptcy at 24 after amassing $3.5M in debt.