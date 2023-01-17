ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, DE

Troopers Arrest Man on Gun Charges After Vehicle Pursuit

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 5 days ago

The Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Keivon Quailes of Laurel, Delaware on numerous felony charges after he attempted to flee from a traffic stop with a gun in his possession.

On January 16, 2023, at approximately 2:43 p.m., a trooper on patrol in Laurel observed a tan Mercury Montego traveling eastbound on Laurel Road approaching Old Stage Road. A computer check of the Mercury’s registration showed that the tag belonged to a gray Chrysler Sebring, not a Mercury Montego. The trooper stopped the Mercury on Old Stage Road and contacted the driver, who said that he did not have his license with him. The driver provided a false name and date of birth, and when questioned by the trooper he fled the scene. Troopers began pursuing the car after a Stop Stick was used to deflate one of its tires to slow its speed. The Mercury continued through Laurel and westbound on Sharptown Road before crossing two separate fields and stopping in the area of Sharptown Road and Mount Pleasant Road.

The driver, identified as Keivon Quailes, was taken into custody without further incident. A computer check showed that Quailes had a suspended driver’s license and multiple active felony warrants for his arrest. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded handgun with no serial number. Quailes is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.

Quailes was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
  • Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
  • Criminal Impersonation
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Numerous traffic violations

Quailes was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $94,650 cash bond.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

