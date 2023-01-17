ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Detroit News

Biden’s climate plan is ‘dangerous’ British business secretary says

President Joe Biden’s plan to subsidize clean energy is “dangerous” and risks pushing the world toward protectionism, UK Business Secretary Grant Shapps said, in Britain’s strongest criticism to date of the US Inflation Reduction Act. European Union leaders say the U.S. legislation will unfairly benefit American...
Detroit News

Rally for tech stocks helps soften Wall Street’s rough week

A rough week on Wall Street dominated by worries about a weakening economy ended Friday with a broad rally that gave the market its best day in two weeks. The S&P 500 rose 1.9%. Despite the gains, the benchmark index still ended with its first weekly loss in the last three. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq composite closed 2.7% higher.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Germany faces backlash over refusal to give Ukraine tanks

Germany faced a strong backlash from allies on Saturday over its refusal to supply Ukraine with its vaunted Leopard tanks to boost its fighting capacity in the nearly year-long war with Russia. On Saturday, several allies echoed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in saying that the tanks were essential to Ukraine's fight with its much larger neighbour.
WASHINGTON STATE
Detroit News

Trump’s campaign asks Facebook parent to reinstate account

Donald Trump’s campaign is asking Facebook’s parent company to reinstate his access on grounds he’s a declared 2024 presidential candidate and that keeping him off the platform is interfering with the political process. Trump’s campaign sent a letter Tuesday to Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Detroit News

Amid Ukraine tank dispute, Pentagon chief says 'we need to dig even deeper'

Ramstein Air Base, Germany ― Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged dozens of defense ministers on Friday to look for new ways to help Ukraine fend off the nearly year-old Russian invasion threatening its existence, amid a seemingly unresolved rift over who will supply the government in Kyiv with battle tanks ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

