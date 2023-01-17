Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Biden’s climate plan is ‘dangerous’ British business secretary says
President Joe Biden’s plan to subsidize clean energy is “dangerous” and risks pushing the world toward protectionism, UK Business Secretary Grant Shapps said, in Britain’s strongest criticism to date of the US Inflation Reduction Act. European Union leaders say the U.S. legislation will unfairly benefit American...
Detroit News
Rally for tech stocks helps soften Wall Street’s rough week
A rough week on Wall Street dominated by worries about a weakening economy ended Friday with a broad rally that gave the market its best day in two weeks. The S&P 500 rose 1.9%. Despite the gains, the benchmark index still ended with its first weekly loss in the last three. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq composite closed 2.7% higher.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Detroit News
Whitmer: Youngkin made 'political determination' rejecting Ford battery plant over China concerns
Washington — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin made a "political determination" in rejecting a Ford Motor Co. battery plant over concerns about its Chinese partner. In a phone interview from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Whitmer said her administration would continue...
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
If you ever doubt the hateful effects of Tory migrant policy, go to Calais and see what I’ve seen | Jeremy Corbyn
The French create the terror and squalor in refugee camps – and UK ministers pay them to do it, says former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn
Germany faces backlash over refusal to give Ukraine tanks
Germany faced a strong backlash from allies on Saturday over its refusal to supply Ukraine with its vaunted Leopard tanks to boost its fighting capacity in the nearly year-long war with Russia. On Saturday, several allies echoed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in saying that the tanks were essential to Ukraine's fight with its much larger neighbour.
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider his request for an adjustment was rejected, but was later informed of a cut that reflected big reductions for new orders.
Detroit News
Trump’s campaign asks Facebook parent to reinstate account
Donald Trump’s campaign is asking Facebook’s parent company to reinstate his access on grounds he’s a declared 2024 presidential candidate and that keeping him off the platform is interfering with the political process. Trump’s campaign sent a letter Tuesday to Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg...
Detroit News
Amid Ukraine tank dispute, Pentagon chief says 'we need to dig even deeper'
Ramstein Air Base, Germany ― Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged dozens of defense ministers on Friday to look for new ways to help Ukraine fend off the nearly year-old Russian invasion threatening its existence, amid a seemingly unresolved rift over who will supply the government in Kyiv with battle tanks ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.
