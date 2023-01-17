ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Flyers coach John Tortorella defends Ivan Provorov's Pride boycott

PHILADELPHIA — Flyers coach John Tortorella defended Russian defenseman Ivan Provorov’s decision to cite religious beliefs as his reason to boycott the team’s pregame Pride celebration. “Provy did nothing wrong,” Tortorella said Thursday. “Just because you don’t agree with his decision doesn’t mean he did anything wrong.”...
