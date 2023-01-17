Read full article on original website
Related
On his last day as governor, Larry Hogan said Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential run could be stifled by his 'terrible job' of reaching out to swing voters
Governor Larry Hogan also said he was still considering whether or not he would run for president in 2024.
Sand Hills Express
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar and George Santos receive House committee seats
Washington — Once stripped of their committee assignments by the Democratic-controlled House over controversial social media posts, Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar has been installed on House panels by GOP leaders for the new Congress. Greene, of Georgia, will serve on the Homeland Security Committee, her...
Sand Hills Express
House Oversight chief asks UPenn for info on Biden think tank donors, visitor logs
Washington — The GOP-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee is seeking information from the University of Pennsylvania about foreign donations and visitors to the Washington think tank where documents marked classified from President Biden’s tenure as vice president were discovered, as the panel expands it probe into Mr. Biden’s handling of government records.
Sand Hills Express
Noem says she’d “nudge” GOP governors to do more to restrict abortion
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in an interview with CBS News, continued Tuesday to pressure her possible rivals in the 2024 Republican presidential race on abortion, arguing that her state’s ban on abortion is a model for the Republican Party and encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others to take further action in their states.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
msn.com
Hunter Biden blacked out near classified documents while working with Chinese businessman
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections. The president's son was staying at one of Joe Biden's residences where classified documents were recently found....
Kansas Republicans introduce new abortion restrictions in the Legislature
Even though voters in Kansas directly rejected additional abortion restrictions at the ballot box last year, Republicans in the state are pushing a rollback on reproductive rights as the new legislative session starts. This week, they introduced a bill that would allow city and county governments to initiate abortion restrictions that are stricter than at the state level.
Sand Hills Express
Trump campaign asks Meta to reinstate him on Facebook
Former President Trump’s campaign has asked Meta, Facebook’s parent company, to reinstate him on the social media platform. CBS News obtained a copy of the letter Thursday. In the letter, Trump’s lawyers wrote that a continued ban of the former president and 2024 candidate from the platform could...
Sand Hills Express
Supreme Court rejects request from New York gun dealers to block new law
Washington — The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused a request from a group of firearms dealers in New York seeking to halt parts of the state’s new laws regulating commercial gun sales. In a one-line, unsigned order, the court denied the emergency request for an injunction filed on...
National professors group ‘appalled’ by Florida’s stand on critical race theory
In a statement issued Friday, the American Association of University Professors condemned Florida’s college presidents for committing this week to root out course content promoting “critical race theory or related concepts” by Feb. 1. “The hypocrisy is glaring, as has been the case so often recently in...
Sand Hills Express
Biden says he has “no regrets” on handling of classified documents since discovery
President Biden told reporters in California Thursday that he “has no regrets” on the handling of documents marked classified that were discovered at a former office and his Wilmington home, including the administration’s decision to not confirm or disclose the existence of the documents until they were reported two months later.
Sand Hills Express
Biden says “there is no there there” on classified documents. Here’s what that means.
While answering questions on his handling of classified documents, President Biden told reporters on Thursday: “There’s no there there.” But what does the saying mean?. The phrase originates from author Gertrude Stein’s 1937 autobiography, “Everybody’s Autobiography.” Describing her childhood home, Stein wrote:. “…what...
Sand Hills Express
U.S. allows private sponsorship of refugees from around the world
Washington — The State Department on Thursday announced a pilot program that will allow groups of private American citizens and permanent residents to financially sponsor the resettlement of refugees fleeing war and violence across the world. The Biden administration initiative, called Welcome Corps, could pave the way for a...
Sand Hills Express
Transgender people in rural America struggle to find doctors
For Tammy Rainey, finding a health care provider who knows about gender-affirming care has been a challenge in the rural northern Mississippi town where she lives. As a transgender woman, Rainey needs the hormone estrogen, which allows her to physically transition by developing more feminine features. But when she asked her doctor for an estrogen prescription, he said he couldn’t provide that type of care.
Comments / 0