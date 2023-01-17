ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Sand Hills Express

House Oversight chief asks UPenn for info on Biden think tank donors, visitor logs

Washington — The GOP-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee is seeking information from the University of Pennsylvania about foreign donations and visitors to the Washington think tank where documents marked classified from President Biden’s tenure as vice president were discovered, as the panel expands it probe into Mr. Biden’s handling of government records.
WASHINGTON, PA
Sand Hills Express

Noem says she’d “nudge” GOP governors to do more to restrict abortion

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in an interview with CBS News, continued Tuesday to pressure her possible rivals in the 2024 Republican presidential race on abortion, arguing that her state’s ban on abortion is a model for the Republican Party and encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others to take further action in their states.
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
WHIO Dayton

Kansas Republicans introduce new abortion restrictions in the Legislature

Even though voters in Kansas directly rejected additional abortion restrictions at the ballot box last year, Republicans in the state are pushing a rollback on reproductive rights as the new legislative session starts. This week, they introduced a bill that would allow city and county governments to initiate abortion restrictions that are stricter than at the state level.
KANSAS STATE
Sand Hills Express

Trump campaign asks Meta to reinstate him on Facebook

Former President Trump’s campaign has asked Meta, Facebook’s parent company, to reinstate him on the social media platform. CBS News obtained a copy of the letter Thursday. In the letter, Trump’s lawyers wrote that a continued ban of the former president and 2024 candidate from the platform could...
Sand Hills Express

Biden says “there is no there there” on classified documents. Here’s what that means.

While answering questions on his handling of classified documents, President Biden told reporters on Thursday: “There’s no there there.” But what does the saying mean?. The phrase originates from author Gertrude Stein’s 1937 autobiography, “Everybody’s Autobiography.” Describing her childhood home, Stein wrote:. “…what...
Sand Hills Express

U.S. allows private sponsorship of refugees from around the world

Washington — The State Department on Thursday announced a pilot program that will allow groups of private American citizens and permanent residents to financially sponsor the resettlement of refugees fleeing war and violence across the world. The Biden administration initiative, called Welcome Corps, could pave the way for a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sand Hills Express

Transgender people in rural America struggle to find doctors

For Tammy Rainey, finding a health care provider who knows about gender-affirming care has been a challenge in the rural northern Mississippi town where she lives. As a transgender woman, Rainey needs the hormone estrogen, which allows her to physically transition by developing more feminine features. But when she asked her doctor for an estrogen prescription, he said he couldn’t provide that type of care.
TENNESSEE STATE

