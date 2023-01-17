Read full article on original website
Ecologist 'burst into tears' seeing endangered gliders using boxes designed to save them
When a team of Australian researchers started checking the high-tech boxes they'd installed to help save endangered greater gliders, they weren't sure what they were going to find. The hope was that the tree-dwelling marsupials would use them for nesting—a replacement for the tree hollows they normally nest in—but no one knew whether or not the creatures would take to them.So when Dr. Kita Ashman, Threatened Species and Climate Adaptation Ecologist at WWF-Australia, found a glider in the second box she checked, she was thrilled. "I just burst into tears, I was so surprised and so happy," she told ABC News Australia.
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
A Massive Viking Hall was Unearthed in Denmark: “The Largest Find” in a Decade
The remains of a Viking hall has been uncovered by archaeologists from the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland in Denmark. Unlike any other known in the area, it is the biggest building of its kind found in more than a decade. “This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before here in North Jutland, even though it has only been partially excavated,” archaeologist and excavation leader Thomas Rune Knudsen said in a statement. “We only had the opportunity to excavate part of the hall, but there...
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
SEE IT: World’s largest hatching of baby turtles
“It is visually stunning, but also extremely important ecologically to the western Amazon ecosystem.” The post SEE IT: World’s largest hatching of baby turtles appeared first on Talker.
sciencealert.com
Couple Captures Rare Footage of a Giant Squid Swimming Off The Coast of Japan
A pair of scuba divers has captured rare video and photos of a 2.5-meter (eight-foot) giant squid swimming in the waters off Japan's west coast. Earlier this month, Yosuke Tanaka and his wife Miki, who operate a diving business in Toyooka city in the Hyogo region, were alerted to the squid by a fishing equipment vendor who had spotted it in a bay.
BBC
Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life
Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
Population Explosion of Canadian “Super Pigs” Could Spread Into the Northern U.S.
The U.S. may soon have a new wild pig problem. Until now, the invasive species has largely proliferated in warm places like the southeast, Texas, and California. But in recent years, invasive pigs have started thriving in Canada and may spread into North Dakota, Montana, Michigan, and Minnesota. How Did...
Cane toad dubbed 'Toadzilla' weighing 2.7kg discovered in Conway National Park, Whitsunday region
The 25cm-long pest, dubbed Toadzilla, was found by rangers who were clearing a hiking trail in Conway National Park in north-west Queensland last week.
Bush rats are back to reclaim their place in this Australian park
In North Head, Australia, an oasis of bushland amid Sydney’s urban sprawl, a rat fight for food and habitat is underway. Surprisingly, the native species is winning. Andrew Holt/Alamy Stock PhotoOne rewilding project shows that transplanting common species can give ecosystems a much-needed leg up.
Hawaii's Mahana Papakōlea Rare Green Sand Beach Desecrated By Off The Grid Residents and Tourists
Mahana Papakōlea Green Sand Beach, Naalehu, HawaiiPhoto byPhoto By Paul Blessington On UnsplashonUnsplash. Ka Lae (meaning 'The Point') South Point Complex, Mahana Papakōlea (meaning 'warm golden plover flats) Beach, situated at the mouth of a 49,000 year old volcanic eruption’s cinder cone located on the biggest Hawaiian Island Hawai’i, is one of only four green-sand beaches in the world and a United States National Historic Landmark. Formed by ancient lava flows from the volcano Pu’u Mahana, meaning ‘warm hill’ and Mauna Loa, meaning ‘long mountain’, volcano. Including Mahana Papakōlea Beach, Talofofo Beach in Guam and Ecuador’s Punta Cormorant Beach’s lush green olivine sandy shores were formed by volcanic eruptions but Lake Hornindalsvatnet, the deepest lake in Europe’s, shore is located in northern Norway, filled with green mineral deposits, formed by glacial movements thousands of years ago. Green-sand beaches are not easily washed away by rain or ocean waves because they contain heavy green silicate crystalline particles called olivine or peridot.
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
Sand Hills Express
Paleontologists make rare discovery of 256 dinosaur egg fossils in India
Paleontologists in India have found 92 dinosaur nesting sites and 256 egg fossils. The scientists made the discovery between 2017 and 2020 in the Narmada valley in central India. The discovery was the first of its kind for the Narmada valley, the researches say. During the study, published on PLOS...
Finnish fur farm horror caught on video as industry fights ban
Obese, infection-ridden foxes trapped in small cages; cubs feeding on their dead siblings: footage filmed by an animal rights group paints a shocking picture of fur farming in Finland. The footage also shows young cubs eating their dead siblings.
Moose Family Playing In A Sprinkler Is Guaranteed To Brighten Your Day
Sometimes you just need a good old fashion reset. A family in Anchorage, Alaska was going about their business on a warm northern day (probably like 47 degrees, knowing how tough those people are) when they noticed a cow moose and her calves standing on the front yard of their home.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 11 Blue Birds in Georgia
Located in the southeastern United States, Georgia features humid forests, woodlands, mountains, and miles of coastline. It has the perfect landscape for many different types of birds, including permanent residents, wintering species, and breeders. Discover 11 types of blue birds in Georgia and find out where you can find them, what they eat, how they behave, and how to identify them.
ksub590.com
Can St George go back to being a desert now?
My wife's horses have had enough of this rain already. I've learned more than I ever wanted to know about horses over the last 20 years since they showed up at our house. One big thing I've learned is that horses don't need blankets. They are amazing animals and I've seen them get through below zero temps, 2 or 3 feet of snow and more.
Bizarre 'living' stones in Romania grow by up to 2 inches every 1,000 years
Starting out as pebbles and growing at about two inches per millennium, the Trovant stones are unique mineral structures that mimic plant and mammal life.
BBC
Project to map Dorset's ancient sunken holloways
A project is under way to survey ancient sunken paths in Dorset. The Natural England-funded scheme is mapping the paths, called holloways, to assess their ecological, historic and cultural value. Experts are carrying out 3D surveys at Shute's Lane, a holloway near Bridport, and also studying Hell Lane, which runs...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Slug In The World (Bigger Than a Football!)
Discover The Largest Slug In The World (Bigger Than a Football!) Have you ever heard of the world’s largest slug? If not, you are in for a big surprise! The Limax cinereoniger is a species of slug that is actually bigger than a football! Not only is this slug huge, but it is also unique and fascinating in many ways. Buckle up because this enormous slug is about to blow your mind! Let’s discover the largest slug in the world!
