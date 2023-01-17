Experienced Restaurateur John Wise Joins Marcus Hotels & Resorts as Vice President of Food and Beverage

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023--

With an eye toward expanding the excellence of its contemporary culinary operations, Marcus ® Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS), today announced that highly regarded restaurateur John Wise has been appointed vice president of food and beverage.

Wise will play an integral role in leading and elevating the company’s multi-faceted restaurant, bar and group catering programs to deliver dynamic and extraordinary culinary experiences. This includes overseeing all hotel catered events and over 40 signature restaurants, bars and lounges across Marcus Hotels & Resorts’ 16 properties. He will report to Andrew Flack, chief commercial officer of Marcus Hotels & Resorts.

“Within our portfolio, our restaurants are distinctive community destinations, not just hotel amenities,” said Flack. “Through our imaginative restaurants, cafes, bars and event catering, guests and locals encounter compelling, award-winning culinary experiences during their visit. In John, we are adding a proven and innovative restaurateur who has the creativity, energy and experience to elevate our food and beverage program and build an independent restaurant and bar culture. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team as we continue to accelerate excellence in our business.”

Wise spent more than 27 years with Bartolotta Restaurants in Milwaukee, where for more than two decades he served as director of operations and managing partner of the company’s multi-restaurant operations. His leadership responsibilities included the recruitment and retention of service professionals, hundreds of annual catering and special events, new concept development and special partnerships.

Prior to joining Bartolotta Restaurants, Wise spent 13 years with the highly regarded national restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You in Chicago, including serving as director of catering. Throughout his career, Wise has opened more than 30 restaurants, built extensive relationships with some of the finest wineries in the world and hosted hundreds of events with dignitaries, celebrities, professional athletes, elected officials and others.

“During my career, I have had incredible opportunities to work with signature restaurants that span fine dining to casual concepts, nationally recognized brands and one-of-a-kind experiences,” said Wise. “At Marcus Hotels & Resorts, the restaurants and bars are interwoven within incredibly creative, distinctive food scenes. I am excited to begin working with our teams to continuously innovate our current offerings and explore opportunities to serve our guests and communities in ways that are new and different.”

About Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Marcus Hotels & Resorts owns and/or manages 16 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S. The company’s distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development and product repositioning. This includes hotel food and beverage concepts developed by its Marcus Restaurant Group, featuring premier brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time® Pub & Grill and SafeHouse® Restaurants. For more information, please visit: http://media.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@MarcusHotels).

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus Theatres ®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,053 screens at 84 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and Bistro Plex ® brands. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

