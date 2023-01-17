ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Augusta State Medical Prison

By D.V. Wise
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery is now at the Augusta State Medical Prison.

NewsChannel 6 has confirmed it’s 68-year old Gregory McMichael. The Augusta State Medical Prison, according to officials, is McMichael’s permanent housing assignment.

Gregory McMichael, along with his son Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. were all convicted on November 24, 2021, of felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

The McMichaels grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup truck to pursue the 25-year-old Black man after seeing him running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick in February 2020. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own pickup and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery, which leaked online two months later.

The McMichaels were sentenced to life in prison. Bryan will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

