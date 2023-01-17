COLUMBIA, S.C. — There is a very good chance the reigning national player of the year will break the South Carolina all-time record for career double-doubles. Aliyah Boston is currently tied with the Hall of Famer Sheila Foster in that category with 72 games with double figures in points and rebounds. Boston could very well reach 73 today when the Gamecocks host Arkansas.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO