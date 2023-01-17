ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

What Gamecock great Sheila Foster thinks about Aliyah Boston breaking her double-double record

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There is a very good chance the reigning national player of the year will break the South Carolina all-time record for career double-doubles. Aliyah Boston is currently tied with the Hall of Famer Sheila Foster in that category with 72 games with double figures in points and rebounds. Boston could very well reach 73 today when the Gamecocks host Arkansas.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Boston sets record for most double-doubles in Gamecock history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Aliyah Boston made history Sunday by recording her 73rd career double-double, the most in Gamecock Women’s Basketball history. The record-setting moment came in the third quarter of South Carolina’s game against Arkansas when Boston grabbed her own offense rebound for the put-back. South...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Gamecocks to host Razorbacks for ‘We Back Pat’ game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, the University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team is hosting the Razorbacks at 3 p.m. USC is attempting to continue a 19-game win streak. On Thursday, Zia Cooke led South Carolina to a 96-48 victory against Vanderbilt, putting up 17 points in the...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Tyson’s 3 lifts No. 19 Clemson to 51-50 victory over Hokies

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds left lifted No. 19 Clemson to a dramatic, 51-50 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Tyson caught a pass just left of the key, took a look at at the basket and let it fly. The crowd exploded as the ball went through and the Tigers (16-4, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) continued their unexpected run atop the ACC.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Loggains 'instrumental' in return of Rattler, Wells

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer gives a lot of credit to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains for landing stars Spencer Rattler and Antwane Wells for the 2023 season. Loggains called Rattler the biggest recruit he’s had since his wife, and he was a big part of getting his quarterback back into the fold, as well as the school’s top wide receiver.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Clemson falls after tough battle with Notre Dame

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson women’s basketball team battled until the final seconds against No. 7 Notre Dame before falling 57-54 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers move to 12-8 overall and 3-5 in ACC play, while the Fighting Irish improve to 15-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC.
CLEMSON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GREENVILLE, SC
AOL Corp

After hours-long bowl game bottlenecks, will SC finally fix its stretch of I-95?

University of South Carolina and Clemson University football fans shared equal frustration last month as both headed down Interstate 95 toward their respective bowl games in Jacksonville and Miami and were caught by the congested, bottlenecked highway. “I-95 is definitely a parking lot!,” tweeted Gamecock fan Robin Ghent. “Painful stop...
COLUMBIA, SC
eastcoasttraveller.com

6 Best Restaurants in Downtown Greenville, SC

Jianna, an Italian osteria in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, is a modern Italian restaurant with a 40-foot bar, house-made pasta, and hand-crafted cocktails. The chef, Michael Kramer, adds a unique twist to dishes. The restaurant's menu is designed to showcase its love of food. Its signature cocktails are made with Elijah Craig Single Batch Bourbon and Carpano Sweet Vermouth. Guests can enjoy the artisanal spirits while sampling the restaurant's unique shapes, flavors, and fresh seafood preparations. Jianna has a sleek and unpretentious design that's perfect for family meals. Jianna's chef adds a twist to traditional Italian cuisine, using seasonal, local ingredients to create various meals.
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A $50,000 winning ticket for last night’s Powerball drawing was sold in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Carolina Pantry store on Garners Ferry Road. Check your tickets because more than 14,000 South Carolina players hold tickets for prizes from $4 to $50,000!. The...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy