Chick-fil-A Opened a New Restaurant in Toccoa, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenToccoa, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Where Will Kam Pringle Commit?
Offensive tackle Kam Pringle is a key South Carolina target and will announce his decision this afternoon.
WLTX.com
What Gamecock great Sheila Foster thinks about Aliyah Boston breaking her double-double record
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There is a very good chance the reigning national player of the year will break the South Carolina all-time record for career double-doubles. Aliyah Boston is currently tied with the Hall of Famer Sheila Foster in that category with 72 games with double figures in points and rebounds. Boston could very well reach 73 today when the Gamecocks host Arkansas.
FOX Carolina
Boston sets record for most double-doubles in Gamecock history
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Aliyah Boston made history Sunday by recording her 73rd career double-double, the most in Gamecock Women’s Basketball history. The record-setting moment came in the third quarter of South Carolina’s game against Arkansas when Boston grabbed her own offense rebound for the put-back. South...
AOL Corp
USC transfer tailback target breaks down thought process for making final decision
Mississippi State transfer running back Dillon Johnson was one of the portal prospects to visit South Carolina last weekend. What makes his situation unique is that Johnson (6-0, 192) has already committed to Washington. He did that on Jan. 3. But the Gamecocks got involved recently and had him in,...
FOX Carolina
Gamecocks to host Razorbacks for ‘We Back Pat’ game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, the University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team is hosting the Razorbacks at 3 p.m. USC is attempting to continue a 19-game win streak. On Thursday, Zia Cooke led South Carolina to a 96-48 victory against Vanderbilt, putting up 17 points in the...
FOX Carolina
Clemson student sinks putt during halftime of basketball game, wins $10,000
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - During halftime of Clemson’s victory over Virginia Tech, a Clemson student sunk a putt to win $10,000 in the Roto-Rooter “Drain the Putt” contest. Clemson freshman Kevin Murphy said he’d never golfed a day in his life before making the big putt....
FOX Carolina
Tyson’s 3 lifts No. 19 Clemson to 51-50 victory over Hokies
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds left lifted No. 19 Clemson to a dramatic, 51-50 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Tyson caught a pass just left of the key, took a look at at the basket and let it fly. The crowd exploded as the ball went through and the Tigers (16-4, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) continued their unexpected run atop the ACC.
Loggains 'instrumental' in return of Rattler, Wells
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer gives a lot of credit to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains for landing stars Spencer Rattler and Antwane Wells for the 2023 season. Loggains called Rattler the biggest recruit he’s had since his wife, and he was a big part of getting his quarterback back into the fold, as well as the school’s top wide receiver.
Transfer Elijah Davis Set to Bolster Line
South Carolina continued adding hidden gems during the off-season, and Elijah Davis is no exception. His skill set should help shore up South Carolina's defensive line.
Gamecocks Annihilate Vanderbilt To Remain Undefeated
Dawn Staley and South Carolina's women's basketball took care of business on the road in Nashville Tuesday night.
LOOK: Shane Beamer Visits Major LB As Decision is Nearing
South Carolina's head football coach visited the home of one of the Gamecocks' biggest defensive targets on the 2024 recruiting board.
FOX Carolina
Clemson falls after tough battle with Notre Dame
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson women’s basketball team battled until the final seconds against No. 7 Notre Dame before falling 57-54 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers move to 12-8 overall and 3-5 in ACC play, while the Fighting Irish improve to 15-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC.
LOOK: Gamecocks Begin Winter Workouts
South Carolina's football players have begun their winter strength and conditioning program and have posted photos from some of their first workouts.
FOX Carolina
Greenville couple to appear on Tamron Hall to offer dating, marriage tips
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville couple is going to appear on the Tamron Hall show on Monday to share their tips on dating and marriage. Social media influencers Nick and Chelsea Hurst will appear on the show to discuss their new book Marriage Minded: 10 Ways to Know If You’ve Found the One.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
fearthestingihs.org
Girls Middle School Basketball wins by forfeit
Irmo improves to 9-1 as Busbee Middle School forfeited the game last night. Irmo improves to 9-1 on the season.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South Carolina
There are many great restaurants in South Carolina but depending on your mood, sometimes, you want an experience that will leave you with a cool story that touches on more than just the food.
AOL Corp
After hours-long bowl game bottlenecks, will SC finally fix its stretch of I-95?
University of South Carolina and Clemson University football fans shared equal frustration last month as both headed down Interstate 95 toward their respective bowl games in Jacksonville and Miami and were caught by the congested, bottlenecked highway. “I-95 is definitely a parking lot!,” tweeted Gamecock fan Robin Ghent. “Painful stop...
eastcoasttraveller.com
6 Best Restaurants in Downtown Greenville, SC
Jianna, an Italian osteria in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, is a modern Italian restaurant with a 40-foot bar, house-made pasta, and hand-crafted cocktails. The chef, Michael Kramer, adds a unique twist to dishes. The restaurant's menu is designed to showcase its love of food. Its signature cocktails are made with Elijah Craig Single Batch Bourbon and Carpano Sweet Vermouth. Guests can enjoy the artisanal spirits while sampling the restaurant's unique shapes, flavors, and fresh seafood preparations. Jianna has a sleek and unpretentious design that's perfect for family meals. Jianna's chef adds a twist to traditional Italian cuisine, using seasonal, local ingredients to create various meals.
abccolumbia.com
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A $50,000 winning ticket for last night’s Powerball drawing was sold in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Carolina Pantry store on Garners Ferry Road. Check your tickets because more than 14,000 South Carolina players hold tickets for prizes from $4 to $50,000!. The...
