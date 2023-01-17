Read full article on original website
A Tribute to Ish Kabibble
The Erie County community of North East is best known for its grapes. But, it's also the birthplace of a talented entertainer from years gone by. His name is Ish Kabibble. The late Ish Kabibble was truly a household name in the 1930s, 40s, and 50s. He was a cornet player and vocalist for the popular Kay Kyser Orchestra. He appeared in movies. He had a deadpan comedy routine that he performed on radio and television. The North East Arts Council believes it is about time to honor their native son.
Kellar's Magic & Comedy Club to Reopen Next Month
Kellar's Magic & Comedy Club has been closed for months, but Kellar's owner Bobby Borgia has plans to reopen the club next month. Before Houdini, there was Kellar, a magician from Erie who author L. Frank Baum based his character "The Wizard of Oz" on. Kellar's story ispired Borgia to...
Brick House Coffee closing after four years
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Brick House Coffee on West 26th Street in Erie announced Friday it is closing its doors this weekend after four years. The announcement was made on Brick House Coffee’s Facebook page. The coffee shop will be closing on January 22, 2023 after four years in business. The post stated in part, “We love […]
Oil Country Bluegrass Festival returning
After a two-year hiatus as a result of the pandemic, Venango County Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Oil City Arts Council are bringing back the Oil Country Bluegrass Festival. The one-day event will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Oil City Moose Club on Halyday Run Road. The...
Erie Locals Travel to DC for March for Life Event
WASHINGTON, D.C. - People from coast to coast traveled to our nation’s capital for the March for Life event. It’s one of the largest anti-abortion events. We caught up with some locals who made the trip down to DC. The national mall was crowded with people attending the...
Erie promoter and community leader celebrates retirement
A longtime leader and promoter in the Erie community celebrated his retirement Thursday, Jan. 19. Colleagues, staff and friends of Casey Wells met at the Bayfront Convention Center to celebrate his career achievements. Casey wells has spent the last 40 years with Erie Events bringing many big celebrities and shows to the area. He said […]
ErieBank Sports Park Provides Fitness Opportunities for All Ages: Community Gem
There's a place in Erie county that is bringing people together to play hockey, learn to skate, and promote physical fitness. It's the Erie Bank Sports Park on Oliver Road in Summit Township. "We're here for open skate drop in hockey, hockey practice hockey games, we're here a lot," said...
Restaurant Owners and Customers Excited for Erie Restaurant Week's Return
Erie Restaurant Week returns for the third year; with 38 local restaurants, bars, and breweries participating in the event. Both business owners, and customers are excited for the event's return. "[I'm] excited to get to know new costumers, new people, and [for] people to hear about us," said Dina Csir,...
Demolition starts at former Tivoli’s restaurant
A building that housed a former neighborhood restaurant was torn down on Thursday. The structure at the corner of West 5th and Cascade streets, the location of Tivoli’s restaurant for a long time, was acquired by the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) through the city’s Land Bank. That building, which has stood vacant for the […]
Second Harvest Food Bank to Hold Express Produce Distribution in Warren
In an effort to get food into the hands of needy families, Second Harvest Food Bank is holding an express produce distribution in Warren. Erie News Now teams up with Second Harvest for our food drive every November. Now, Second Harvest's holding a produce express distribution, it starts at 2...
Historic Erie building to be put up for lease after closure of charter school
The 118-year-old Emerson school building that houses Erie Rise will soon be put up for lease. The Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) owns the former Emerson school building located on W. 10th St. in Erie. Erie Rise Leadership Academy was leasing the historic building from GECAC. Leaders from GECAC said they are sad to […]
The Little Free Pop-up Pantry in Downtown Erie
The Little Free Pantry aims to offer a way for neighbors to meet the needs of the community and combat food insecurity. The LFP encourages everyone to take what you need and leave what you can. Raegin Peck is the admin of The Little Free Pantry Facebook group. She has...
EMI demolition underway, impacts to 12th Street
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The demolition of the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) building is underway, closing a bygone era in Erie’s history. The building is a relic of Erie’s manufacturing prowess at the turn of the twentieth century. A portion of the site will be repurposed and the rest will be demolished and redeveloped. The interior […]
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold at All Pit Stop in Sheffield
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – While it wasn’t the $1.348 billion jackpot-winner, one lucky lotto player won a $1 million prize on a Mega Millions lottery ticket purchased in Warren County. The ticket, sold at All Pit Stop in Sheffield, was purchased on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for the Friday, Jan....
Vacant bar demolished in west Erie as part of redevelopment effort
A former westside restaurant and bar, Tivoli’s, has been demolished as part of a continued effort to remove blighted properties in the City of Erie. The structure at the corner of W 5th and Cascade Streets has stood vacant for several years and neighbors such as Rob Gornall said the demolition was necessary. “The whole […]
Winter returns to the region today
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Low pressure moving east is circulating cooler air and setting off some lake effect snow showers for today into tonight. Snow will mix with rain showers at times, mainly near the lake. It’s a heavier wet snow, which will keep accumulations down some. Up to an inch or two Erie/Meadville/Warren, with 2-4″ and […]
Erie attorney announces candidacy for judge
Crews pull man out of Elk Creek in overnight rescue. Crews pull man out of Elk Creek in overnight rescue. A former Denver Broncos player is getting a lot of attention on social media after he killed a huge mountain lion — and posted a picture to prove it. Matt Mauro reports.
Erie County Executive Plans to Form Homelessness Coalition
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is planning an initiative to address homelessness throughout the county. On any given day, nearly 1100 people are homeless in Erie county. And after visiting some of the overflow shelters during the recent deep freeze, Davis said he's made helping the homeless a priority. So...
Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Warren County
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Warren County sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for the Friday, January 13th drawing. The ticket was sold in Pennsylvania leading up to the 26th draw in this historic Mega Millions jackpot run. All Pit...
Tractor-Trailer Rolls into Two Mile Run Creek
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer overturned into Two Mile Run Creek on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:39 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, on Two Mile Run Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia driven by...
