employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionWilmington, DE
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs in Biden’s Home – AFTER Attorneys Claim to Have Conducted Thorough SearchesThe Veracity ReportWilmington, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Oldest Retail Business in Coatesville Set to Close
Chertok’s Furniture and Mattress, the oldest retail business in Coatesville since opening in 1902, is closing its doors for good, writes Jen Samuel for The Daily Local News. Larry Chertok, the owner of the fourth-generation family-owned business, is retiring and moving with his wife, Terian Chertok, a retired teacher, to Florida. Chertok said that the building housing the 121-year-old business is already under contract with a buyer.
Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia
Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
philadelphianeighborhoods.com
Southwest: The People’s Kitchen, a Free Restaurant, Promotes Community Prosperity
People in Philadelphia are hungry. In fact, Feeding America reported that 15.8% of Philadelphia citizens were food insecure in 2020. The struggle to secure a meal in a city like Philadelphia isn’t a new topic for either citizens encumbered or those who watch from the sidelines. The People’s Kitchen, a free restaurant model, in Southwest Philadelphia was established in 2020 to address this growing need to fight food insecurity by offering free meals from their restaurant front.
paonlinecasino.com
Live! Casino Philadelphia Announces New Vice President And GM
A new year means new leadership at Live! Casino Philadelphia. The PA casino announced changes to its leadership team that are effective immediately, pending Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) approval. Joe Bilhimer, who has served as Executive Vice President of PA Casinos for Cordish Gaming since 2020, has accepted the...
tourcounsel.com
Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Among the best malls in Philadelphia, one of the most interesting options for entertainment and dining is the Plymouth Meeting Mall. Many of its stores have closed but its food and entertainment venues keep the mall afloat. The main attraction of this place is Legoland Discovery Center. It is a children's amusement and play center inspired by Lego brick sets including a 4D movie, an interactive train ride and of course millions of building blocks. Another place to have fun is Dave & Buster's where, in addition to eating or drinking something with friends, you can have fun playing video games or in the different activities they offer.
tourcounsel.com
Philadelphia Mills | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Starting with the best malls, outlets and stores in Philadelphia, you have one of the most visited and recommended malls for shopping. Philadelphia Mills, is a place that houses the largest and most affordable stores in the city, where you will find outstanding stores, and large discount outlets. Featured shopping...
phillyvoice.com
Cobbs Creek Golf Course receives zoning approval despite environmental concerns
The Cobbs Creek Foundation jumped another hurdle to restoring the historic Philadelphia golf course now owned by the city. This week, the Philadelphia City Planning Commission voted to approve exemptions allowing the golf course to construct taller buildings and clear them from restrictions on steep slopes, a provision to prevent runoffs and erosion. Ultimately the bill has to be approved by City Council and signed by Mayor Jim Kenney.
Six Montgomery County School Districts Are Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania
Six Montgomery County school districts ranked among Pennsylvania’s top school districts for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lower Merion School District ranked highest, coming in fifth place in the state and third place for the Philadelphia region. Next on the list is Upper Dublin School...
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
Firstrust CEO and President Tim Abell Reflects on Bank’s FY2022 as Precursor to Overall Economic Outlook
Firstrust Bank CEO and President Tim Abell — before introducing speaker Lara Rhame, Chief U.S. Economist Lara Rhame at Philadelphia‘s FS Investment — reflected on the past year at a recent meeting of the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce.
Post-COVID Economy Examined at CCEDC’s Annual Economic Outlook
From left, Dianne P. Manges, Senior Investment Advisor for Truist Foundations & Endowments Specialty Practice; Gary W. Smith, President and CEO of CCEDC; Patti Brennan, President and CEO of Key Financial, Inc.; MaryFrances McGarrity, Senior Vice President - Business Development Services at CCEDC. 150 business executives and personal investors gathered...
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website. One of...
C&N Welcomes M. William Kadri as Vice President, Regional Personal Banking Manager
C&N announces that M. William Kadri has joined the Southeast Region team as Vice President and Regional Personal Banking Manager based in Doylestown. Kadri brings 10 years of retail banking experience to the team at C&N. He will lead the southeast-region retail team in growing the market’s deposit and loan...
Chester County Farmers, Producers Earn Awards at Pennsylvania Farm Show
Deputy Secretary of Market Development Cheryl Cook with Chaddsford Winemaker Gabriel Rubilar,right. Chester County farmers and producers received high marks from Pennsylvania Farm Show judges in Harrisburg last week, resulting in an impressive array of medals and ribbons in the show’s 107th year of operation. The Pennsylvania Farm Show,...
philadelphiaweekly.com
30 Best Pizza Places in Philly: Top Spots for Hand-Tossed, Deep Dish, & More in Philadelphia
Pizza is the most popular food in the world and America’s cities have some of the best slices. While Philly is often overlooked compared to other towns, it is arguably pizza aficionado paradise. Here is our handpicked selection of the best pizza spots in the city of brotherly love!
SCORE: Small Business Owners Shine a Light on Their Mentors
SCORE celebrates National Mentoring Month with two stories of courage and determination from local small business owners. SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer business experts, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals. Since 1964, it has provided education and mentorship...
Malvern Developers Propose West Whiteland Zoning Changes for Data Center
Fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty and Malvern-based developer Green Fig Land company are working on obtaining zoning variance changes for the 2 million square foot data center at the former Foote Mineral site, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. Developer Charlie Lyddane wants to build the $6 billion dollar...
Chester County Among Highest Concentration of Jobs in Fitness, Recreational Sports Centers in PA
The beginning of a new year is usually the perfect time to take up a healthier lifestyle and head to the gym or splurge on a personal trainer. According to a new report by The Economics Daily, Chester County residents are in luck as they have a wealth of fitness and recreational opportunities to choose from.
‘Go Birds!’ Chester County Businesses Celebrate as Eagles Playoffs Take Flight
Chester County businesses are awaiting the Philly fanfare for tonight’s Birds game against the Giants, which could trail-blaze their way to the Super Bowl, writes Jen Samuel for The Daily Local News. Carlino’s Market said that they will be selling football chocolate-covered strawberries, as well as Philly favorites like...
Chester County Gets Funding for Nature Restoration
Chester County is going green thanks to a hefty grant from the Department of Environmental Protection. The grants, which amount to $425,000, fund two projects for nature preservation and restoration, writes Holly Herman for Patch.
