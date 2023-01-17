ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldest Retail Business in Coatesville Set to Close

Chertok’s Furniture and Mattress, the oldest retail business in Coatesville since opening in 1902, is closing its doors for good, writes Jen Samuel for The Daily Local News. Larry Chertok, the owner of the fourth-generation family-owned business, is retiring and moving with his wife, Terian Chertok, a retired teacher, to Florida. Chertok said that the building housing the 121-year-old business is already under contract with a buyer.
COATESVILLE, PA
WHYY

Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia

Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphianeighborhoods.com

Southwest: The People’s Kitchen, a Free Restaurant, Promotes Community Prosperity

People in Philadelphia are hungry. In fact, Feeding America reported that 15.8% of Philadelphia citizens were food insecure in 2020. The struggle to secure a meal in a city like Philadelphia isn’t a new topic for either citizens encumbered or those who watch from the sidelines. The People’s Kitchen, a free restaurant model, in Southwest Philadelphia was established in 2020 to address this growing need to fight food insecurity by offering free meals from their restaurant front.
ELLSWORTH, PA
paonlinecasino.com

Live! Casino Philadelphia Announces New Vice President And GM

A new year means new leadership at Live! Casino Philadelphia. The PA casino announced changes to its leadership team that are effective immediately, pending Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) approval. Joe Bilhimer, who has served as Executive Vice President of PA Casinos for Cordish Gaming since 2020, has accepted the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tourcounsel.com

Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Among the best malls in Philadelphia, one of the most interesting options for entertainment and dining is the Plymouth Meeting Mall. Many of its stores have closed but its food and entertainment venues keep the mall afloat. The main attraction of this place is Legoland Discovery Center. It is a children's amusement and play center inspired by Lego brick sets including a 4D movie, an interactive train ride and of course millions of building blocks. Another place to have fun is Dave & Buster's where, in addition to eating or drinking something with friends, you can have fun playing video games or in the different activities they offer.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
tourcounsel.com

Philadelphia Mills | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Starting with the best malls, outlets and stores in Philadelphia, you have one of the most visited and recommended malls for shopping. Philadelphia Mills, is a place that houses the largest and most affordable stores in the city, where you will find outstanding stores, and large discount outlets. Featured shopping...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Cobbs Creek Golf Course receives zoning approval despite environmental concerns

The Cobbs Creek Foundation jumped another hurdle to restoring the historic Philadelphia golf course now owned by the city. This week, the Philadelphia City Planning Commission voted to approve exemptions allowing the golf course to construct taller buildings and clear them from restrictions on steep slopes, a provision to prevent runoffs and erosion. Ultimately the bill has to be approved by City Council and signed by Mayor Jim Kenney.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Post-COVID Economy Examined at CCEDC’s Annual Economic Outlook

From left, Dianne P. Manges, Senior Investment Advisor for Truist Foundations & Endowments Specialty Practice; Gary W. Smith, President and CEO of CCEDC; Patti Brennan, President and CEO of Key Financial, Inc.; MaryFrances McGarrity, Senior Vice President - Business Development Services at CCEDC. 150 business executives and personal investors gathered...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

SCORE: Small Business Owners Shine a Light on Their Mentors

SCORE celebrates National Mentoring Month with two stories of courage and determination from local small business owners. SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer business experts, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals. Since 1964, it has provided education and mentorship...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
