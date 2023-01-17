Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Related
aledotimesrecord.com
See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Jan. 5-11
GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 12-18, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 12-18, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
KWQC
Rock Island Firefighter promoted to Lieutenant
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Acting Fire Chief Robert Graff said Thursday one firefighter, paramedic has been promoted to Lieutenant. According to Graff, Rock island Firefighter Joe Schmieder has been promoted from firefighter, paramedic to Lieutenant, effective Jan. 6. Lt. Schmieder replaces Lieutenant Michael Claeys, who retired earlier this month from the Rock Island Fire Department.
aledotimesrecord.com
Two Galesburg aldermen say the city violated a state act; mayor disagrees
GALESBURG — At the end of some of their meetings, Galesburg City Council will convene into a closed executive session to discuss sensitive matters like the acquisition of property or the compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific city employees. The meetings are ruled by the Illinois Open Meetings...
ourquadcities.com
QC driver faces wrongful death lawsuit
A 46-year-old East Moline woman who appeared Thursday in court in connection with criminal charges in Rock Island County has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit. Chhabria Harris is set to appear again March 16 in Rock Island County Court. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed multiple charges against her after a deadly crash last year on the I-74 pedestrian walkway between Bettendorf and Moline.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Tanya Tucker’s Show In Davenport Has Been Canceled
On Wednesday, officials from the Rhythm City Casino and Tanya Tucker announced that due to an illness, the performance starring Tanya Tucker set to play at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Thursday, January 19, 2023, has been canceled. Guests who purchased tickets and are unable to attend may...
muddyrivernews.com
Ursa native, a 1977 graduate, makes gifts to ag program, athletics at Western Illinois University
MACOMB, Ill. — Following years of dedicated service and support of Western Illinois University, Wayne Whipps, a 1977 graduate, answered the call in December and contributed two major gifts to For the W campaign for Western Illinois University. A long-time donor to WIU, Whipps worked with WIU assistant athletic...
Illinois 116 near St. Augustine expected to see lane closures for Thursday and Friday
Travelers through the southern side of Knox County may see delays if they’re taking Illinois Route 116 around St. Augustine the rest of the week. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced intermittent lane closures in two different areas along 116 Thursday and Friday. Work will be performed between 8...
KWQC
Blue Grass police chief resigns
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty is resigning from the police department. During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Flaherty expressed concerns over being the only full-time officer and that he was “doing the best he could under the circumstances,” according to minutes from the meeting.
ourquadcities.com
New bingo program begins in Moline
Moline Parks & Recreation launched a new program Wednesday for adults 55 years old and up at the Moline Garden Center. The event included bingo and lunch and is the first of three on the schedule. This month’s meal was spaghetti and participants won prizes like tissues, paper towels, dish soap and garbage bags.
KWQC
Country Morning Coffee Cafe’ and Roasting Shop
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Country Morning Coffee has been producing fresh-roasted coffee and handcrafted artisan coffee for over 18 years. August Wolfe, who runs the Country Morning Coffee Cafe’, talks about the coffee company’s history, retail products (available all over the region), and the cafe location at 205 West 1st Street, Kewanee.
KBUR
Carthage, Ill. man arrested for fleeing on motorcycle, speeding over 120 MPH
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man on multiple charges after fleeing police while speeding over 120 miles per hour. According to a news release, at about 2:12 PM Monday, January 16th the Hancock County Sheriff’s office received a report...
aledotimesrecord.com
'I have no words': owner of Galesburg food truck looking for public support
GALESBURG — Mohammed Ben Youness has started a GoFundMe page after the catalytic converter was stolen from his truck, rendering his family’s sole source of income inoperable. Youness, the owner and operator of MB’s Food Truck, discovered that his food truck was damaged on Jan. 11 after he...
Two Galesburg aldermen accuse city officials of violating Open Meetings Act
A pair of Galesburg alderman have alleged city officials violated the Illinois Open Meetings Act during two recent Galesburg City Council meetings. In a joint news release sent out at 5 p.m. Friday by Ward 1 Alderman Bradley Hix and Ward 7 Alderman Larry Cox, the two alderman state they have filed Open Meetings Act violations against Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman and City Manager Gerald Smith. The aldermen say the violations occurred Dec. 5 and 19, and were filed last week with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office of Public Access Bureau.
KBUR
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announces $500 scholarship
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will be awarding a $500 college scholarship. The Illinois Sheriff’s Association has announced that they will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois for the 2023-24 school year. Henderson County Sheriff Matthew...
aledotimesrecord.com
Knox County Health Board funding deadline is Feb. 29
GALESBURG — Organizations that assist people who are developmentally disabled or struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse can now apply to the Knox County Mental Health Board for program funding. Up to $1.4 million in local property tax levies will be awarded to organizations, including for profit...
Alleman Catholic High School Won’t Have A Football Team In 2023
Alleman Catholic High School football fans will not have a chance to cheer for their Pioneers during the upcoming 2023 high school football season. School officials announced that they will not be fielding a varsity team this fall. On Wednesday, school officials from Alleman Catholic High School in Rock Island...
wvik.org
Sarah Kolb Argues New Legal Precedents Should Prompt Resentencing
On Wednesday (1/11/2023), a panel of the Third District Appellate Court in Ottawa heard arguments about her request for resentencing. The murder 18 years ago made headlines for months in the Quad Cities. Attorneys discussed whether, during sentencing, the judge took her age and capacity to be rehabilitated into account.
Comments / 0