Aledo, IL

aledotimesrecord.com

See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Jan. 5-11

GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Rock Island Firefighter promoted to Lieutenant

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Acting Fire Chief Robert Graff said Thursday one firefighter, paramedic has been promoted to Lieutenant. According to Graff, Rock island Firefighter Joe Schmieder has been promoted from firefighter, paramedic to Lieutenant, effective Jan. 6. Lt. Schmieder replaces Lieutenant Michael Claeys, who retired earlier this month from the Rock Island Fire Department.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Two Galesburg aldermen say the city violated a state act; mayor disagrees

GALESBURG — At the end of some of their meetings, Galesburg City Council will convene into a closed executive session to discuss sensitive matters like the acquisition of property or the compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific city employees. The meetings are ruled by the Illinois Open Meetings...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC driver faces wrongful death lawsuit

A 46-year-old East Moline woman who appeared Thursday in court in connection with criminal charges in Rock Island County has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit. Chhabria Harris is set to appear again March 16 in Rock Island County Court. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed multiple charges against her after a deadly crash last year on the I-74 pedestrian walkway between Bettendorf and Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
B100

Tanya Tucker’s Show In Davenport Has Been Canceled

On Wednesday, officials from the Rhythm City Casino and Tanya Tucker announced that due to an illness, the performance starring Tanya Tucker set to play at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Thursday, January 19, 2023, has been canceled. Guests who purchased tickets and are unable to attend may...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Blue Grass police chief resigns

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty is resigning from the police department. During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Flaherty expressed concerns over being the only full-time officer and that he was “doing the best he could under the circumstances,” according to minutes from the meeting.
BLUE GRASS, IA
ourquadcities.com

New bingo program begins in Moline

Moline Parks & Recreation launched a new program Wednesday for adults 55 years old and up at the Moline Garden Center. The event included bingo and lunch and is the first of three on the schedule. This month’s meal was spaghetti and participants won prizes like tissues, paper towels, dish soap and garbage bags.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Country Morning Coffee Cafe’ and Roasting Shop

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Country Morning Coffee has been producing fresh-roasted coffee and handcrafted artisan coffee for over 18 years. August Wolfe, who runs the Country Morning Coffee Cafe’, talks about the coffee company’s history, retail products (available all over the region), and the cafe location at 205 West 1st Street, Kewanee.
KEWANEE, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Two Galesburg aldermen accuse city officials of violating Open Meetings Act

A pair of Galesburg alderman have alleged city officials violated the Illinois Open Meetings Act during two recent Galesburg City Council meetings. In a joint news release sent out at 5 p.m. Friday by Ward 1 Alderman Bradley Hix and Ward 7 Alderman Larry Cox, the two alderman state they have filed Open Meetings Act violations against Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman and City Manager Gerald Smith. The aldermen say the violations occurred Dec. 5 and 19, and were filed last week with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office of Public Access Bureau.
GALESBURG, IL
KBUR

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announces $500 scholarship

Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will be awarding a $500 college scholarship. The Illinois Sheriff’s Association has announced that they will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois for the 2023-24 school year. Henderson County Sheriff Matthew...
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Knox County Health Board funding deadline is Feb. 29

GALESBURG — Organizations that assist people who are developmentally disabled or struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse can now apply to the Knox County Mental Health Board for program funding. Up to $1.4 million in local property tax levies will be awarded to organizations, including for profit...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
97X

Alleman Catholic High School Won’t Have A Football Team In 2023

Alleman Catholic High School football fans will not have a chance to cheer for their Pioneers during the upcoming 2023 high school football season. School officials announced that they will not be fielding a varsity team this fall. On Wednesday, school officials from Alleman Catholic High School in Rock Island...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
wvik.org

Sarah Kolb Argues New Legal Precedents Should Prompt Resentencing

On Wednesday (1/11/2023), a panel of the Third District Appellate Court in Ottawa heard arguments about her request for resentencing. The murder 18 years ago made headlines for months in the Quad Cities. Attorneys discussed whether, during sentencing, the judge took her age and capacity to be rehabilitated into account.
