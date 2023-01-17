ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Bojangles hard sweet tea coming to stores later this year

By Gregory Raucoules
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Beloved chicken chain Bojangles has announced they will enter store aisles later this year with a new alcoholic version of their famous sweet tea.

In partnership with Appalachian Mountain Brewing Company, Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea will hit the shelves of retailers like Circle K, QT, ingles, Lowes, Walmart and Food Lion in the Carolinas beginning in March.

A release from the company said the beverage will expand to other states at a later date. It will not be available at any Bojangles restaurants.

The drink marks a collaboration of two notable Carolina brands. Bojangles was founded in 1977 in Charlotte, North Carolina and has expanded to roughly 800 restaurants across 15 states. Appalachian Mountain Brewing Company is an award-winning brewery founded in Boone, North Carolina in 2013.

