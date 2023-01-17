ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

I’m pretty and ‘intimidating’ to certain people — it makes me feel ‘crappy’

By Andrew Court
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBq7u_0kHWsr7R00

Pretty woman, ugly antics.

A British make-up artist has gone viral on TikTok saying she suffers serious mistreatment because of her incredibly good looks.

Rowena Carhart has faced jealousy from siblings and strangers alike — and was even slapped across the face by a woman enraged by how attractive she was.

“From my teenage years up to adulthood, I’ve definitely had some bad experiences with being pretty,” the brunette declared in her clip , which has been viewed more than 50,000 times.

“I’m the odd one out of my siblings. They all have blonde hair and blue eyes, whereas I’ve got dark hair and green eyes,” Carhart continued. “Whenever they were nasty to me, my best friend would just be like ‘It’s cause they’re jealous cause you’re the pretty one.'”

But it’s not just family members embittered by Carhart’s God-given beauty. Acquaintances often give her back-handed compliments, assuming she’ll be rude and stuck-up based on her flawless physical appearance.

@rowenacarhart7

💜

♬ original sound – Rowena Carhart
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YMr0w_0kHWsr7R00
It’s not just family members embittered by Carhart’s God-given beauty. Acquaintances often give her back-handed compliments, assuming she’ll be rude and stuck-up based on her flawless physical appearance.
Instagram/rowenacarhart7

Carhartt claimed she once tried to book a photographer for a make-up shoot, only for the snapper to turn her down, saying her good looks would make her too “intimidating” to work with.

“I didn’t even know what to say to that,” the TikToker tragically stated. “It actually made me feel really crappy. I still think about that comment a lot.”

Meanwhile, the make-up artist also said she once ran into a female acquaintance, only for the woman to give her a “back-handed compliment” after they began chatting.

”We’re having like a friendly, normal conversation and then he just says to me ‘Do you know, I thought you would be a real b–ch but you’re actually really nice!”’ the stunner recalled. ”I just don’t know why you’d even say that to someone?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Movi6_0kHWsr7R00
While many might love to be blessed with the beauty’s looks, she said both the aggressive and passive-aggressive actions of others have had a traumatic impact on her.
Instagram/rowenacarhart7
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qGdtD_0kHWsr7R00
‘When it happens over and over, like all throughout your life, it grinds you down,” she sadly said. “It does still affect me in some ways. Like, I can’t take a compliment.”
Instagram/rowenacarhart7

Shockingly, the stunner stated that she was also assaulted by a random woman while out at a Halloween party.

“I didn’t even know her!” Carhartt declared, claiming she was smacked across the face by the angry assailant.

While many might love to be blessed with the beauty’s looks, she said both the aggressive and passive-aggressive actions of others have had a traumatic impact on her.

‘When it happens over and over, like all throughout your life, it grinds you down,” she sadly said. “It does still affect me in some ways. Like, I can’t take a compliment.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rmvbJ_0kHWsr7R00
While many might love to be blessed with the beauty’s looks, she said both the aggressive and passive-aggressive actions of others have had a traumatic impact on her.
Instagram/rowenacarhart7

Commenters, however, didn’t have much sympathy for the stunner — perhaps proving her point.

“This has to be a joke,” one unimpressed viewer wrote before another bluntly declared: “Give me strength!”

Carhart isn’t the first flawless female to complain about the downsides of “pretty privilege” — the idea that hot women have life super easy simply because of how they look.

Model Emily Adonna alleged that she’s been “harassed” for being beautiful, while New York City stunner Brenttany Sharraine said women scowl at her and men treat her like a trophy because of her looks.

Comments / 6

Related
New York Post

My husband is way hotter than me — people ask if I’m bothered by it

Love isn’t blind for this married couple. Author Hazel McBride claimed that she’s so “average-looking” that she feels uneasy around her more handsome husband in a now-viral TikTok. Posing with her Dutch-born man, the 29-year-old wrote: “When are we gonna see insanely hot men with average-looking women?” The five-second clip showed McBride gazing lovingly at her man, both bundled up in the cold weather. Her husband donned a clean-shaven look and slicked back hair and the writer wore glasses and a ponytail. Commenters loved the couple’s energy and gushed over their relationship. “Umm gurl? I dont see the average-looking woman? I see two GORGEOUS people,”...
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Tyla

Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video

Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
New York Post

I spent 30 years wanting to be my wife — after she died I came out as trans

A transgender woman said she spent decades secretly wanting to be her wife — and only came out after her spouse’s untimely death. Cherylin Hall, 57, was born male in England and knew from an early age that she was trapped in the wrong body. The confused youngster — who was then known as Tony — stayed in the closet and continued living as a male, marrying a woman named Therese in the late 1980s. The pair were wed for 30 years before Therese’s death in 2019 prompted Hall to finally come to terms with her true identity. “Therese was...
Hypebae

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos

Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
People

Pamela Anderson on Overcoming Abuse, Heartbreak and Never Giving Up: 'I Did It Against the Odds'

In a new memoir and documentary, Pamela Anderson says, "I wanted to make sure it was from the heart" Pamela Anderson wrote much of her new memoir, Love, Pamela, from her grandparents' former farmhouse on Vancouver Island, not far from where she grew up. It was there that she began to retrace her life, back to the beginning.  "I do feel like I've definitely figured out who I'm not over a lifetime and now I'm remembering who I am," Anderson, 55, says in this week's PEOPLE cover story. "And who that...
OK! Magazine

Madonna's Ghostly Appearance Has Fans Spooked: See The Strange Photos

Madonna's title as Queen of Pop might need to change to Queen of Strange Pictures.The 64-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to highlight her trip to Africa with a series of bizarre solo snaps.The mother-of-six has been enjoying time in Malawi after the holidays, which is where all four of her adoptive children — David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone — were born.'BIZARRE' MADONNA CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS WITH KIDS IN LINGERIE BRA & HOLIDAY PAJAMAS: 'IS SHE OK?'Madonna is additionally the biological mom to her two eldest children, Lourdes...
Comfy, Safe Couch

After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
Us Weekly

The Chainsmokers’ Andrew ‘Drew’ Taggart’s Dating History: Steve Jobs’ Daughter, Selena Gomez and More

Looking for The One! Andrew “Drew” Taggart’s love life has become a major topic of conversation since he and musical partner Alexander “Alex” Pall rose to fame as The Chainsmokers in 2012. The Maine native’s romance with Haley Rowe made headlines in September 2016, when his groupmate confirmed their breakup. “Drew actually just broke up […]
MAINE STATE
New York Post

My boyfriend hid a major body secret from me for months — how I got over it

They weren’t solemates. A woman recalled being so blinded by love as a teenager that it took her three months to realize her boyfriend only had one leg. “If you ever thought that you were blissfully unaware, let me tell you about the time I dated a guy for three months before finding out he didn’t have a leg,” TikTok user @postpartumpsycho kicked off a viral video that has attracted 2.1 million views since it was posted last month. “I was 17. Met this boy at the rodeo. I saw him across the way, and I said, ‘That is a tall, tall gorgeous...
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Kylie Jenner Shares Comparison Photos of Herself and Mini-Me Daughter Ahead of Stormi's Birthday

Kylie Jenner is marveling at the similarities between her and daughter Stormi ahead of the little girl's 5th birthday Kylie Jenner loves how much she and her daughter look alike! The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a side-by-side photo of herself and daughter Stormi, at around the same age. Though Stormi will celebrate her 5th birthday next month, the photo appears to be from sometime in her toddler years, where she wears a purple princess dress and a tiara. The close-up of Stormi's face is next to a sepia-toned photo...
AOL Corp

Pamela Anderson is focusing on herself, not her love life, right now: 'It's really good for me to be alone for the first time'

After multiple trips down the aisle, Pamela Anderson is learning to fly solo. "Right now it's really good for me to be alone for the first time," Anderson, 55, shares in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning ahead of the release of her new memoir, Love Pamela ,and Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, both of which are out later this month. "People are in and out of my life, or people come into my life, and I thought, the common denominator in all these relationships is me. So, I need to work on that."
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface Reacts To Chrisean Rock’s “No Jumper” Meltdown: “Alcohol Isn’t Her Problem, Her Mentality Is”

The “Baddies” alum shared a statement of her own, reflecting on her personal struggles with alcohol, mental health, and suicidal thoughts. At this point, even Chrisean Rock and Blueface can’t deny the toxicity of their relationship. Since late last year, we’ve watched the couple’s often hurtful and hateful antics play out on their Crazy In Love reality series.
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes, 24, Reunites With Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, 2 Months After Getting Affectionate

Shawn Mendes, 24, and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, were spotted together again on Sunday, the first time since they were seen getting affectionate two months ago. The singer and chiropractor were photographed arriving at his house in West Hollywood, CA with smoothies in hand after an outing in the area. They appeared relaxed and content around each other as they made their way into the impressive home.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Pamela Anderson ‘Crushed’ By Divorcing Tommy Lee Despite The Abuse: He’s The Only One I’ve Ever ‘Truly Loved’

“The divorce from Tommy [Lee] was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life,” Pamela Anderson writes in the excerpt of her new memoir, Love Pamela, that PEOPLE published ahead of the book’s Jan. 31 release date. In the section, Pamela, 55, writes about the destructive end of her marriage to Tommy, 60. She and the Mötley Crüe drummer tied the knot in 1995, and their love resulted in their sons, Brandon and Dylan. “We just wanted to have babies and be together forever,” writes Pamela, who notes that her “relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love.”
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
167K+
Followers
74K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy