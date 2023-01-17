ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Mountain Dew Baja Blast now available as a hot sauce

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Mountain Dew Baja Blast has long been a fan favorite beverage, it’s even a popular frozen drink at Taco Bell. The brand is turning up the heat on the cool drink, making it into a hot sauce. It’s in celebration of National Hot Sauce Day, which...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Looking for dinner plans? Restaurant Week runs through this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Any plans for this weekend? Restaurant Week ends January 22, 2023. If you’re looking to go out for a nice dinner, there’s plenty of Columbia businesses participating in Restaurant Week South Carolina. The 11-day celebration of hundreds of restaurants in the Palmetto State,...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC State Museum hosting ‘Amore Under the Stars’ to celebrate Valentine’s Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina State Museum Foundation announced the return of Amore Under the Stars on Valentine’s Day. According to organizers, the after-hours fundraising event will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 6 – 9 p.m. Guests are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic evening that includes a live musical performance from the ColaJazz Little Big Band, a special tour through the museum galleries, a one-of-a-kind planetarium show, night sky observing and more. Proceeds go directly to support educational programs at the museum, say officials.
COLUMBIA, SC
davidsonlocal.com

Lou Lou’s Seafood reopens after temporary closure

Nailah and Josh Curry stand in the kitchen at Lou Lou’s Seafood in Lexington, which recently reopened after burst pipes above their restaurant caused water damage and forced them to close for nearly three weeks. {Vikki Broughton Hodges/Davidson Local}. Nailah and Josh Curry, owners of Lou Lou’s Seafood at...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Dunkin’ to celebrate re-opening with free coffee for a year giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Could you use free coffee for a year?. Friday Dunkin’ Donuts announced it is celebrating the grand reopening of its Sumter location on Jan. 25th. The restaurant at 2567 Broad St has been remodeled and will kick off its celebrations at 9 a.m. Organizers said the store will award the first 100 guests with Free Coffee for a year. The business will also provide a free donut with any beverage purchase during the event between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Columbia native to compete on "Next Level Chef"

A Columbia native will join the ranks of culinary masters set to compete in the newest season of "Next Level Chef" Season two of the cooking competition will premiere after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, but keep an eye out for Vincent "Vinny" Alia. Alia, the Columbia native...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Recalls issued on Ross’ scented candles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Some scented candles sold at discount retailer Ross Dress For Less are being recalled due to a fire and injury hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break. According to...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Egg prices soar nation-wide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Egg prices are continuing to soar across the U.S. and many of you are seeing those impacts as you head to the grocery store. But one South Carolina breakfast franchise isn’t having to scramble to get the millions of eggs they serve up each year.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: You’re invited to a community celebration and potluck

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, you are invited to the 11th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. It will be an afternoon with an ecumenical worship service and a community potluck fellowship meal. Reverend Jackie Utley leads Ascension Lutheran Church on the north side of Columbia. She joined...
COLUMBIA, SC
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Sumter, South Carolina

Places to visit in Sumter, SC. If you’re looking to get out and explore, there are plenty of things to do in Sumter, South Carolina. Whether you’re interested in learning about the area’s history or taking a tour of the local museums, you’ll find it all here.
SUMTER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

What is targeting animals at a Holly Hill farm?

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCBD) – Owners of a Lowcountry farm and petting zoo are working to figure out what has been killing several of their animals. Anna Desuyo, owner of Crosswind Farm Mobile Petting Zoo, told News 2 that more than a dozen of their animals have been killed in the past week. All of […]
HOLLY HILL, SC
abccolumbia.com

United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium looking for volunteers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have a chance to help kids strengthen their reading skills through United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium and they are looking for volunteers. ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson spoke with Jabari Bodrick, Ph.D., Education and Resiliency Director and Deja Vaughn, MRC Operations Manager...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland School District 2 names Nancy Gregory interim superintendent

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Richland School District 2 now has a new superintendent after a special called meeting Thursday night named a temporary replacement. Tuesday, the school district and Superintendent Baron Davis decided to mutually end his contract. His resignation was effective immediately. After three and a half hours...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Lonnie B. Nelson in ‘secure’ status, RCSD searching nearby

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed Friday morning that Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary is under ‘secure’ status. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search nearby. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fire at Lexington home temporarily shuts access to neighborhood

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is warning drivers to be aware of a temporary road closure. According to Police, a portion of Litchfield Lane was shut down around 9 p.m. Thursday while fire crews worked to put out a structure fire. Officials tell us the location...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Looking for a job? Netflix is hiring a flight attendant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Netflix is willing to pay a new flight attendant to work on one of its private jets up to $385,000!. The video streaming giant says the right candidate should be flexible and willing to take on extra responsibilities, like maintaining the stockroom, working both domestic and international flights, weekends, holidays and extended periods of travel.

