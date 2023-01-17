Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Mountain Dew Baja Blast now available as a hot sauce
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Mountain Dew Baja Blast has long been a fan favorite beverage, it’s even a popular frozen drink at Taco Bell. The brand is turning up the heat on the cool drink, making it into a hot sauce. It’s in celebration of National Hot Sauce Day, which...
abccolumbia.com
Looking for dinner plans? Restaurant Week runs through this weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Any plans for this weekend? Restaurant Week ends January 22, 2023. If you’re looking to go out for a nice dinner, there’s plenty of Columbia businesses participating in Restaurant Week South Carolina. The 11-day celebration of hundreds of restaurants in the Palmetto State,...
abccolumbia.com
SC State Museum hosting ‘Amore Under the Stars’ to celebrate Valentine’s Day
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina State Museum Foundation announced the return of Amore Under the Stars on Valentine’s Day. According to organizers, the after-hours fundraising event will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 6 – 9 p.m. Guests are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic evening that includes a live musical performance from the ColaJazz Little Big Band, a special tour through the museum galleries, a one-of-a-kind planetarium show, night sky observing and more. Proceeds go directly to support educational programs at the museum, say officials.
davidsonlocal.com
Lou Lou’s Seafood reopens after temporary closure
Nailah and Josh Curry stand in the kitchen at Lou Lou’s Seafood in Lexington, which recently reopened after burst pipes above their restaurant caused water damage and forced them to close for nearly three weeks. {Vikki Broughton Hodges/Davidson Local}. Nailah and Josh Curry, owners of Lou Lou’s Seafood at...
WIS-TV
Sumter Dunkin’ to celebrate re-opening with free coffee for a year giveaway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Could you use free coffee for a year?. Friday Dunkin’ Donuts announced it is celebrating the grand reopening of its Sumter location on Jan. 25th. The restaurant at 2567 Broad St has been remodeled and will kick off its celebrations at 9 a.m. Organizers said the store will award the first 100 guests with Free Coffee for a year. The business will also provide a free donut with any beverage purchase during the event between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
AOL Corp
A new biscuit and brunch spot to open in the former Pizza Joint location near Columbia
A new restaurant that specializes in biscuits and brunch is headed for Forest Acres. Vicious Biscuit, which has a number of other locations in South Carolina and elsewhere, is planning a restaurant for 3246 Forest Drive. That was formerly the home of Pizza Joint, which closed in 2021. Vicious Biscuit...
wach.com
Columbia native to compete on "Next Level Chef"
A Columbia native will join the ranks of culinary masters set to compete in the newest season of "Next Level Chef" Season two of the cooking competition will premiere after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, but keep an eye out for Vincent "Vinny" Alia. Alia, the Columbia native...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
abccolumbia.com
Recalls issued on Ross’ scented candles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Some scented candles sold at discount retailer Ross Dress For Less are being recalled due to a fire and injury hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break. According to...
This Is The Quirkiest Town In South Carolina
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Egg prices soar nation-wide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Egg prices are continuing to soar across the U.S. and many of you are seeing those impacts as you head to the grocery store. But one South Carolina breakfast franchise isn’t having to scramble to get the millions of eggs they serve up each year.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: You’re invited to a community celebration and potluck
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, you are invited to the 11th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. It will be an afternoon with an ecumenical worship service and a community potluck fellowship meal. Reverend Jackie Utley leads Ascension Lutheran Church on the north side of Columbia. She joined...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Sumter, South Carolina
Places to visit in Sumter, SC. If you’re looking to get out and explore, there are plenty of things to do in Sumter, South Carolina. Whether you’re interested in learning about the area’s history or taking a tour of the local museums, you’ll find it all here.
What is targeting animals at a Holly Hill farm?
HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCBD) – Owners of a Lowcountry farm and petting zoo are working to figure out what has been killing several of their animals. Anna Desuyo, owner of Crosswind Farm Mobile Petting Zoo, told News 2 that more than a dozen of their animals have been killed in the past week. All of […]
abccolumbia.com
United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium looking for volunteers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have a chance to help kids strengthen their reading skills through United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium and they are looking for volunteers. ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson spoke with Jabari Bodrick, Ph.D., Education and Resiliency Director and Deja Vaughn, MRC Operations Manager...
coladaily.com
Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis removed from position
The Richland County District Two school board, held an executive session in which it was decided that the district’s superintendent Dr. Baron Davis will be removed from the position. The decision was made after a long executive session, and despite the fact that Dr. Davis’ contract was not set...
abccolumbia.com
Richland School District 2 names Nancy Gregory interim superintendent
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Richland School District 2 now has a new superintendent after a special called meeting Thursday night named a temporary replacement. Tuesday, the school district and Superintendent Baron Davis decided to mutually end his contract. His resignation was effective immediately. After three and a half hours...
WIS-TV
Lonnie B. Nelson in ‘secure’ status, RCSD searching nearby
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed Friday morning that Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary is under ‘secure’ status. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search nearby. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's...
abccolumbia.com
Fire at Lexington home temporarily shuts access to neighborhood
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is warning drivers to be aware of a temporary road closure. According to Police, a portion of Litchfield Lane was shut down around 9 p.m. Thursday while fire crews worked to put out a structure fire. Officials tell us the location...
abccolumbia.com
Looking for a job? Netflix is hiring a flight attendant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Netflix is willing to pay a new flight attendant to work on one of its private jets up to $385,000!. The video streaming giant says the right candidate should be flexible and willing to take on extra responsibilities, like maintaining the stockroom, working both domestic and international flights, weekends, holidays and extended periods of travel.
Comments / 0