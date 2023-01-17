ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

NHL futures: Why you should bet the Winnipeg Jets to win the Stanley Cup

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

The Winnipeg Jets are on a roll right now.

Winnipeg has won three in a row, eight of its last 10, and ended the weekend with the best record in the NHL Western Conference. The Jets are tied with Dallas for the best goal differential (+33) in the West and rank second in the entire NHL in goals against average. Only three teams (the Bruins, Maple Leafs, and Devils) have won more games in regulation in 2022-23.

All of this points to the Jets being a legitimate contender in the wide-open Western Conference, and yet there are seven teams with shorter odds to win the West.

Why?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M30A4_0kHWsflx00
Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck
NHLI via Getty Images

For one, the NHL just doesn’t attract the type of betting handle that other sports do in the United States. In other words, if a team in the NFL or NBA went on a similar type of run to Winnipeg’s, money would pour into the market, and oddsmakers would adjust.

That just won’t happen as quickly in the NHL, especially with a small-market team that had very little market support before the season.

Another reason the market is sour on the Jets compared to their record is that the common narrative around the team is that it is too reliant on goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. And while Hellebuyck has been fantastic for Winnipeg this season, the Jets are more than just an all-world netminder.

The Jets may not dominate the puck at five-on-five, but it’s not like they’re getting caved in like they did over the past few seasons. Winnipeg owns a 49.9 percent shot share, 50 percent expected goals rate and a 51 percent high-danger chance percentage on the season. In other words, the Jets basically turn the five-on-five battle into a coin flip and bet on Hellebuyck and their elite playmakers to be the difference.

That plan seems logical, considering the Jets have a terrific top-six with Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Cole Perfetti, and Nikolaj Ehlers, plus No. 1 defenseman Josh Morrissey is having a standout season. Four of those players are averaging a point per game, and that doesn’t include Ehlers, who has been limited to just eight games this season because of injury.

The Ehlers injury is a keynote in this entire argument. Not only did the Jets have a terrific first half, but they did it without their best forward. With Ehlers in the fold, Winnipeg could click into another level down the stretch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYI9c_0kHWsflx00
Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets is congratulated by teammate Neal Pionk
NHLI via Getty Images
Betting on the NHL?

And maybe what stands out the most about the betting value on the Jets is that the Western Conference is wide open. The Avalanche were expected to be the runaway train out West, but injuries and inconsistent play has landed the Avs in a scrap just to get into the postseason. The Flames and Oilers — the two teams expected to put the most pressure on the Avs — have also been all over the place and are not sure things to make the postseason. That has completely opened up the path for a team like the Jets to pull a shocker.

Winnipeg’s rise to the top of the Central Division is not going unnoticed around the NHL, but it does seem to be taking some time for the betting market to catch up.

On FanDuel , Winnipeg is still +1200 to win the West, and +3800 to win the Stanley Cup . Those prices are mighty hard to pass up.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Damar Hamlin’s friend gives sobering update on long recovery ahead

Damar Hamlin’s remarkable recovery still has a ways to go. There had been hope Hamlin would be in attendance for a Bills playoff game and he has been at team facility almost daily, according to head coach Sean McDermott. Still, Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, offered a sobering reminder of what lays ahead for the 24-year-old safety. Hamlin still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night. “Damar still requires oxygen and...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 to get $150 in betting credits for Bengals vs. Bills

New York Post readers can use the promo code to make a $5 bet and get $150 in betting credits before the Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals this afternoon in the divisional round. FanDuel Promo Code FanDuel Ohio Promo Code Good news Bengals fans, FanDuel has been approved in Ohio and new customers can get $200 in betting credits when they sign up and bet $5 in the Buckeye State. Get the FanDuel Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes New customers can use the FanDuel promo code to get $150 in betting credits upon signing up. Apply the promo code and make...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets for Cowboys vs. 49ers

New York Post readers can cash in on a fantastic offer for new customers with FanDuel Sportsbook. Claim your $150 in bonus bets with the FanDuel Promo Code. Let’s learn how to claim these offers and see when you to back the home team. FanDuel Ohio offer This great promo code lets new FanDuel users in Ohio get $200 right when they sign up. All you have to do is register with FanDuel Sportsbook, place your first bet of $5 and receive your bonus bets. Learn more about the FanDuel welcome offer.Check out more great offers from other sportsbooks.Claim...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Giants’ dismal loss can’t change fact future is bright

On the last day of a football season that felt like the last day of a high school semester, the Giants’ Brian Daboll finally had to concede that there are things that are beyond the control of a football head coach, even an excellent football coach, even a coach who has spent the last 11 ½ months lending oxygen to a franchise and adrenaline to a fan base. Even Daboll — never too rambunctious after wins, never too downtrodden after losses — couldn’t disguise the hurt in his voice and the fatigue in his bones. “I wish we could do this again...
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

Bills vs. Bengals prediction: NFL divisional round playoff odds, picks

Three weeks after their highly anticipated matchup was cut short, the Bills and Bengals face off once again in a game with heightened implications in the NFL divisional round. Ohio sports betting is live – Check out the best Ohio betting sites & apps Cincinnati survived the AFC gauntlet last year en route to a surprise Super Bowl bid, but Joe Burrow and co. find themselves as road underdogs on Sunday against a hungry Bills team looking to exorcise its divisional-round demons after last year’s devastating loss in Kansas City. Here’s how we’re betting Sunday’s contest, which kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Damar Hamlin attends Bills-Bengals game three weeks after collapse

Damar Hamlin is in the building. The Bills safety, who went into cardiac arrest three weeks ago during a game in Cincinnati, made an appearance at the team’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Bengals at Highmark Stadium, with the CBS pregame broadcast showing Hamlin on a security cart in the leadup to the game. Hamlin’s family is also in attendance. It is his first public appearance since being resuscitated, though Hamlin has posted regularly on Instagram and, according to Bills coach Sean McDermott, been a regular at the team facility. McDermott said this week that Hamlin is “dipping his toe back in...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Jonathan Isaac making Magic return after two-year injury absence

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, who has not played in an NBA game since Aug. 2, 2020, is expected to return on Monday, his pastor revealed in a video clip. Yes, his pastor. It was later confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic. “He’ll be returning to the court tomorrow completely healed,” the pastor offered of Isaac. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Isaac had been sent to the Magic’s G League affiliate in Lakeland, Fla., earlier this month. There, the 2017 No. 6 overall pick suited up for three contests, averaging 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in just 17.7 minutes per...
ORLANDO, FL
New York Post

Top promo codes and betting offers for the NFL divisional playoffs round

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is finally here and many think it’s the best football weekend of the year. New York Post readers can enjoy the divisional round to the fullest extent by claiming the best sports betting offers and promotions this weekend. Check out the list below to see which offer works best for you. Best NFL Promo Codes ranked 1. BetMGM Sportsbook﻿ BetMGM is the best sportsbook for betting on the NFL. This sportsbook offers multiple betting options, including a same-game parlay builder, live betting, and tons of alternative spreads and totals on each NFL game. It has plenty...
New York Post

Eagles rub it in with trash talk after playoff blowout: ‘Anyone seen the Giants?’

Think the Eagles are savoring their win over the Giants? Here was Ndamukong Suh on Twitter Sunday morning in the wake of Philadelphia’s 38-7 decimation: “Anyone seen the Giants? Couldn’t find them yesterday.” Fletcher Cox got in his shots, too. “Take over what trap,” he tweeted, with eight crying-laughing emojis attached. It figures that the Eagles heard a lot of the talk coming from East Rutherford this week about how the Giants could pull off the upset. And after beating their rivals for the third time this season, and with ease, some of them felt at liberty to rub it in. Lincoln Financial Field, which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Giants’ 0-3 season record vs. Eagles a bad kind of franchise history

PHILADELPHIA — It is said there is a first time for everything. Though the Giants have been playing football since 1925, something happened Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field that had never before gone down in franchise history. When the Eagles walked away with a 38-7 rout in an NFC divisional-playoff game, it was the first time the Giants had ever lost three games to the same team in one season. And teams that have met an opponent they swept 2-0 in the regular season are now 16-9 in the third game since the 1970 merger. On Dec. 11, the Eagles handed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

NFL divisional round: Picks against spread for Sunday’s games

Dave Blezow makes his NFL Divisional Round picks for Sunday’s games. All lines courtesy of BetMGM. Cincinnati Bengals (+5.5) over BUFFALO BILLS; Under 48.5 With due respect to Jones vs. Jalen Hurts and Mahomes vs. Trevor Lawrence, this is the quarterback matchup I most want to watch this weekend: Joe Burrow vs. Josh Allen. Both teams are a bit fortunate to still be playing, as the Bengals used a 98-yard return of a fumbled sneak by the Ravens’ backup quarterback, and the Bills were trailing in the second half to the Dolphins’ third-string quarterback. Looking at the matchup, I don’t see as much difference...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

NFL divisional round predictions: Favorite 49ers and Bills will roll

Home team in CAPS: 49ERS (-4) over Cowboys These teams are primed to meet for the ninth time in postseason history. Dallas has won five of the eight previous meetings, but the 49ers are closing fast.  The latest meeting took place just last season in the wild-card round, with San Francisco making a close series even closer by winning, 23-17, on the road.  The Cowboys have been struggling in terms of attempting to drive deep into late-stage Super Bowl competition, since they last won the whole pot following the 1995 season.  Dallas made the most of the opportunity to take out the Buccaneers when they...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
167K+
Followers
74K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy