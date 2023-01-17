ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antelope County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Third annual 'March for Life' held in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Community members in northeast Nebraska were speaking out against abortion on Friday. The Third Annual northeast Nebraska March for Life event was held in Norfolk. The event started at Norfolk Catholic with a pro-life fair. A pro-life rally was held after then members participating walk the streets...
NORFOLK, NE
KSNB Local4

One person killed in fiery crash in rural Nance County

NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was killed in a fiery two-vehicle crash in rural Nance County. The Nance County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 22 near N. 370th Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the investigation showed that a white,...
NANCE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Roll over accident totals vehicle, occupants treated at scene

PILGER, Neb. -- Northeast authorities responded to a single-vehicle accident Thursday evening. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a one-vehicle rollover near Pilger on Highway 275. The Sheriff's Office said they investigated the accident. It was reported that the accident happened when and SUV, heading west, left...
PILGER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicles towed, Madison man arrested for DWI

STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office remained busy during the Wednesday snow storm. Sheriff Mike Unger said multiple vehicles were towed during the storm, and he also said a person was arrested for DWI following an accident. Unger said that around 1 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to,...
MADISON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman arrested while reportedly intoxicated at elementary school

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested after she was reportedly intoxicated outside of an elementary school in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to the Woodland Park Elementary School around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers said an off-duty Norfolk police officer reported that...
NORFOLK, NE
elginreview.com

Mia Charlotte Hampl

Matt and Melissa (Eischeid) Hampl of Norfolk are the proud parents of a baby girl, Mia Charlotte Hampl. She was born December 20, 2022 at 6:23 a.m. at CHI Health Maternity Center at Bergan Mercy in Omaha. Mia weighed seven pounds, five ounces, and was twenty inches long. She was...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Conditional Use Permit denied by Planning Commission

NORFOLK - Preparation of a conditional use permit was denied by the Norfolk Planning Commission after the item was tabled at its last meeting in December. At the meeting Wednesday morning, the conditional use permit in question was for a watchman or caretaker of a facility operating as a permitted use on property located at 1600 South 5th Street.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One dead after vehicle hits farm equipment, engulfs in flames

GENOA, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a two-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in rural Nance County. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 22 near N 370th Ave in rural Nance County around 5:55 p.m. Authorities said the investigation showed that a Chevrolet Suburban...
NANCE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sleds and smiles: Norfolk embraces snow day

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Many Nebraska students got at least one day off school this week due to the winter weather. Some in the Norfolk area decided to take their sleds and head for the hills. Of the group of 11 kids we spoke to at Skyview Park on Thursday, all...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges

STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus declares snow emergency

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The City of Columbus has declared both a winter storm warning and a snow emergency for Wednesday. A winter storm warning was issued for Platte County by the National Weather Service. The warning is for 6:00 a.m. Wednesday until 6:00 a.m. Thursday. Wind gusts are forecasted to...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cedar Catholic boys edge out Wayne in 46-45 double overtime thriller

Cedar Catholic edge out Wayne in 46-45 double overtime thriller. Senior Jaxson Bernicker scored his thousandth career point in a back-and-forth affair that saw the Trojans edge out the Blue Devils in double overtime. The Blue Devils jumped ahead early, behind clinical shooting they led 20-7 at the end of...
WAYNE, NE
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
NEBRASKA STATE

