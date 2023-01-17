Game On: Susan Wagner student spurred a citywide ‘esports’ league, which is now home to hundreds of members

Read full article on original website
Tottenville wrestler pens open letter petitioning Gov. Hochul to allow PSAL’s girls at State tourney
Tottenville high school wrestler Alessandra Elliott wants to compete at this month’s state federation wrestling tournament. The problem, however, is that New York City’s PSAL girls are excluded from competition. In light of that revelation, Elliott, a decorated senior grappler who has competed against the boys, is petitioning...
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 20, 2023: Peter Kilkenny, FDNY captain and Army veteran, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Peter Kilkenny, an Army veteran and retired FDNY captain, died Jan. 14 in Pittsburgh due to complications of a stroke. Born in Ireland, he immigrated to the United States from England. Not long after, he was called to the U.S. Army to serve in Korea. Upon return, he married his wife of 41 years, Ann Marie Kane. They had two sons together, residing in the Bronx before moving to Staten Island in the 1960s and having a daughter. He served in the FDNY for 30 years, working at Ladder 109, Ladder 83 and finally Engine 239. Before retiring in 1990, he was promoted to captain. He enjoyed making his family a big Irish breakfast after Sunday mass, watching baseball and spending summers upstate. For the full obituary, click here.
Wagner College to honor memory of late cager John DiMaggio during hoops game this weekend
John DiMaggio, a former Wagner College basketball star and member of the Grymes Hill school’s Hall of Fame, will be honored during the Seahawks’ NEC men’s basketball encounter against visiting Sacred Heart Sunday at Spiro Sports Center. Tip-off is 1 p.m. DiMaggio, a versatile guard/forward during his...
Corrado’s Cucina coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Signage was hoisted and decorative lanterns were recently installed at 831 Arthur Kill Rd., an indication that work is once again underway on the Italian-style dining establishment promised to the borough by the New York City Parks Department more than six years ago. “This is...
HS boys’ hoops: New Dorp honors 2002-03 SIHSL championship team on 20th anniversary
Legendary New Dorp basketball coach Tony Rafaniello didn’t mince words while describing what made his 2002-03 SIHSL Tournament championship team click. “No. 1, we were able to win a lot of close games. An awful lot,’' said the Staten Island Sports Hall of Famer, who compiled an Island record 511 wins over the course of 38 varsity seasons with Monsignor Farrell, New Dorp and Moore Catholic. “And our guys really performed well under pressure.’'
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Clifford, Lam lead Tots over New Dorp, 63-56; Ryan Cambria goes for 41 in SIA win
Nicholas Lam scored a game-high 19 points and Michael Clifford added 17 to lead Tottenville to a 63-56 come-from-behind PSAL victory over host New Dorp on Tuesday. The Pirates, who also received nine points from Justin Jeske and a combined 10 from Logen Leong and Xavier Fully, improved to 9-6 overall, including 6-5 in league play.
HS girls’ basketball roundup: Tottenville nips New Dorp in OT; Curtis, Moore cruise to wins
Tottenville held off host New Dorp, 69-67, on Wednesday in overtime of what Pirates’ coach Ron Nathanson dubbed a “wild” game. Jessica Finley’s triple-double (18 points,10 assists, 10 rebounds) powered the visitors. Ava Loporcaro equalled Finley’s team-high 18 markers, while Katie Brennan chipped in 16. Abby Schoenberg and Ariella Ricca teamed for 15 points in the win.
Yankees star pitcher kicked out of public park
Nestor Cortes is doing his best Rodney Dangerfield impersonation. The New York Yankees left-hander couldn’t get any respect during a recent trip to a public park. Take a look at what he posted on Twitter Wednesday night:. Probably shouldn’t be making a big deal out of this. But the...
Community organizations connect with S.I.’s Asian population in celebration of Lunar New Year
STATEN ISlAND, N.Y. - Project Hospitality in collaboration with Mt. Sinai and with the support from the Asian American Federation, celebrated Lunar New Year outside of the new HL Supermarket in New Dorp on Friday. The organizations gave out Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), information about the importance of coronavirus (COVID-19)...
Big Apple Awards: Nominate your favorite teacher in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks announced that nominations are now open for the Big Apple Awards, a citywide recognition program to honor full-time teachers in city public schools. The awards celebrate and honor teachers who demonstrate strong teaching practices and enrich their...
Head shots 18: Here are 43 more former Staten Island girls’ high school basketball players, through the years
This latest edition of the highly popular ‘Head Shots’ series not only features ex-girls’ hoopsters once again, but you’ll also be able to catch a number of former Jaques Award winners.
Dolphins spotted swimming in the Bronx, says NYC Parks Department
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dolphins were sighted swimming in the Bronx River this week, the New York City Parks Department said. “It’s true — dolphins were spotted in the Bronx River this week! This is great news — it shows that the decades-long effort to restore the river as a healthy habitat is working,” the agency wrote on Twitter.
Staten Island FerryHawks are swapping game tickets for used bicycles
The FerryHawks, in conjunction with Bike New York and the NYC Department of Transportation, are hosting a bicycle giveaway at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park on Sat. Jan. 21 and Jan. 28. The team is asking donors to swap out their old bikes in exchange for FerryHawks game tickets this upcoming season.
Fast Food Fridays: Shake Shack in St. George with Shaw-naé’ in the house
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On this January morning, we kick off a new food series — Fast Food Fridays, anchored with a video. it’s a fine opportunity to survey the land with a fellow food service professional. Together, we’ll see what’s cooking in the corporate kitchens of America and simultaneously catch up with a mom-and-pop operator.
When Staten Island had a ski jump | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island had a ski jump all its own. After all, Todt Hill is the highest point on the eastern coast, they say. There it was in the 1930s, about 30 feet tall, the ski jump towered above the landscape on the north side of Todt Hill, near the current site of the Petrides School in Sunnyside, according to Daniel Kusrow.
NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
Knicks vs. Hawks predictions & picks with our $150 FanDuel promo code
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you want to bet on the NBA this week, make sure you join FanDuel Sportsbook. You don’t need a FanDuel promo code...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Carol and Nicholas Santoro celebrate 60th anniversary at Cafe Bella Vita
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Carol and Nicholas Santoro celebrated their diamond anniversary recently, with the help of their beloved family members. The couple’s 60th anniversary was toasted on Nov. 4, 2022 at Cafe Bella Vita, attended by their three daughters and five grandchildren. “My father and mother are...
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 18, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Teresa “Terry” Huminski (ne Pettinato), 64, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, surrounded by her loving family after a tenacious battle with cancer. Teresa was born on Staten Island and grew up in Rosebank and Westerleigh. She married the love of her life Raymond J. Huminski, at St. Adalbert’s Church on Sept 2, 1978. With Ray she lived on Staten Island in Bullshead, where they raised their four children. After completing her career as a dental assistant with SIUH, Teresa’s singular priority was always her devotion to her family, especially her grand-babies. She loved purely, fiercely, and unconditionally. All who knew her admired her formidable strength and effortless kindness. For the full obituary click here.
Here’s how 4 Staten Island women transformed a vintage trailer into a thriving mobile bar business
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Last year, a friend of Christine and Ray Kaminsky showed the Eltingville couple a TikTok of a mobile bar in Texas. Immediately, they looked at each other, and a lightbulb went off in their heads. “I said to my wife, ‘This is a no brainer; we...
