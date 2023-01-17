ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Happened to Lara Spencer? Details on ‘GMA’ Host’s Surgery and Ongoing Recovery

By Samantha Agate
 3 days ago
Shutterstock; Courtesy of Lara Spencer/Instagram

Good Morning America host Lara Spencer is on the mend after undergoing surgery at the start of 2023. The broadcaster has been giving fans updates on her recovery on social media and what it’s been like getting back to work at the ABC studio. Keep scrolling for more details on her injury and condition.

What Happened to Lara Spencer?

On January 3, Lara posted an Instagram photo wearing a boot on her right foot. In another photo, the reporter showed off the scooter she planned to ride around on while her foot healed after surgery.

“A torn plantar plate and ligament in my foot that’s been slowly getting worse and worse FINALLY fixed by the magnificent Dr. O’Malley at HSS today,” she revealed. “Didn’t want to miss my daughter’s last soccer season or the holidays, so here we are! Rollin’ into 2023 like… well, I’m not exactly sure but it should be interesting at work!!!!!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYVuF_0kHWsT8700
Courtesy of Lara Spencer/Instagram

How Is Lara Spencer Recovering From Surgery?

In the days that followed, Lara shared photos at physical therapy, working out with an exercise ball and doing leg and ab stretches.

I can’t put weight on my left leg for five more weeks if I am lucky and even then, will still be wearing this boot for another five BUT I can stay in shape in the meantime,” the ABC News correspondent captioned a January 11 workout video.

As for what it has been like getting around at work, Lara has relied on her scooter to travel from place to place on set. In between takes on GMA, she has been keeping her foot elevated. The news correspondent almost fell out of her chair during a commercial break on the show one day but assured fans she was OK.

“The boot is heavy,” Lara admitted on the program. “I tried to lean forward to get my scripts and, well, I don’t want to say what almost happened.”

Despite facing some challenges after the surgery, Lara has kept a smile on her face during GMA broadcasts. She even gave fans several glimpses of what happens between takes on the program in pictures posted on Instagram. In an Instagram Story shared on Tuesday, January 17, the New York native playfully revealed that her scooter had been decked out with glitter and tassels for a fun makeover.

While recovering from her surgery, the Flea Market Flip host has had the best support system by her side. She showed off a sweet gesture by her husband, Rick McVey, after he went out to get her breakfast on January 14. A “very cute” scooter was drawn on the bag she received her food in. Lara is a mom to kids Duff and Katharine, whom she shares with her ex-husband, David Haffenreffer.

