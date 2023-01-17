Read full article on original website
WEAR
Deputies: Man stabbed multiple times at CEFCO gas station in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed at a gas station in Escambia County early Sunday morning. Escambia County deputies say a man was stabbed at the new CEFCO gas station on Fairfield Drive and N Pace Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Deputies say...
WEAR
Cantonment convicted felon arrested for cocaine, firearm possession
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A convicted felon from Cantonment is facing drug and weapons charges after running into deputies at a convenient store Wednesday afternoon. 35-year-old Justin Jamal Nettles is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer. According to NorthEscambia.com,...
niceville.com
Crestview woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County ended with the arrest of a Crestview woman on drug charges, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. Carolyn Satterfield, 47, of Crestview, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession...
Man brought to Mobile Police precinct dies, police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the […]
Florida Woman With Warrants Arrested After Door Slam On Deputies, Crawling Out Window
A Florida woman with outstanding warrants in two counties slammed a door on deputies Saturday morning when they went to serve those warrants at a home on Sugartown Road in Okaloosa County, Deputies say following the door slamming, 33-year-old Heather Sutton then tried to climb
WEAR
Deputies: Wanted Crestview woman arrested after hiding inside home for hours
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman who allegedly hid from deputies attempting to serve her warrants Saturday morning. 33-year-old Heather Marie Sutton, of Crestview, is charged with two counts of resisting an officer - obstructing justice. According to the sheriff's office, deputies went to...
WALA-TV FOX10
OCSO: Crestview woman with warrants holes up in house for hours before taken into custody
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - A woman with outstanding warrants was arrested Saturday morning after holing up in a home for hours and refusing to come out, prompting deputies to breach the residence, according to authorities. The incident began after deputies attempted to serve warrants on Heather Sutton, 33. The Crestview...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly shot by boyfriend’s ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile woman faces several charges after police said she shot the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend. Police on Friday arrested Aleesia Diamond Husband on charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the Thursday shooting. Officers responded shortly before 10...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD say man shot while standing outside apartment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was shot while standing outside his apartment Saturday morning. Mobile police responded to Springhill Medical Center after the man showed up with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m. According to authorities, the victim told officers he was standing outside at Woodside Apartments when...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police arrest accused serial robber, crime caught on surveillance video
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint within minutes of each other earlier this week. Authorities identified Zedrick Raymond of Mobile as the suspect in two of three robberies that happened Monday. Raymond was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible domestic violence incident in which one man was shot. Police responded to University Hospital shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in reference to one shot. Investigators said the victim told them that his girlfriend shot him after the two argued. The incident happened in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street.
WEAR
Report: Crestview woman tases man causing him to bust out window
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Crestview woman has been charged with aggravated battery after an arrest report states she tased a man, causing him to jump, fall backwards and bust out of a window Wednesday night. Christie Woods, 49, was arrested after a report says she used a hand held...
Bruce Pace: Friend of cab driver murders him for money
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A cab driver reported missing by family members would be found dead in a peculiar area of his cab. The man accused of the murder would tell family members the day before something that would incriminate him. This is the story of Bruce Pace. WKRG News 5 is looking […]
WPMI
Mobile Police: Death investigation underway after incident at police precinct
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 7:02 p.m., officers from precinct 2, 5541 Highway 90, responded to a vehicle entering the parking lot. The officers approached the vehicle and discovered two adult male occupants. One of the occupants was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.
Woman arrested for allegedly forging 3 checks belonging to family member: Foley Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department said they arrested a woman and charged her with four felonies, including financial exploitation of the elderly, according to a release from the FPD. Emily A. Adams was charged with one county of financial exploitation of the elderly and three counts of possession of a forged instrument […]
Pensacola man allegedly rams into patrol vehicle during high-speed chase after shooting in Escambia Co.: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly ramming a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle during a chase after a shooting on New York Drive in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Maurice Sevia Struggs, 35, was charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, fleeing/eluding police, kidnapping and […]
Man charged with attempted murder in December shooting
A Pensacola man is in jail after being accused of shooting a man and shooting into a home.
WEAR
Petition aims to stop alleged funeral home suspect from being buried at Barrancas cemetery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- As the Escambia County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into corpse abuse allegations against a funeral home worker, there is a new fight underway. A military veteran has created an online petition to stop the alleged suspect, who is also a veteran, from being buried at...
Mobile Police investigate alleged love triangle shooting at Willow Woods Apartments
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman was allegedly shot by her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Police said they were called to the Willow Woods Apartments 6951 Dickens Ferry Road at around 9:54 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 in reference […]
Mobile police investigate drive-by shooting at Figures Community Center: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at from at least one person driving by in a car in the Figures Community Center parking lot Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the MPD. Police were called to 658 Donald Street at around 3:33 p.m. […]
