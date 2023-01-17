ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WEAR

Cantonment convicted felon arrested for cocaine, firearm possession

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A convicted felon from Cantonment is facing drug and weapons charges after running into deputies at a convenient store Wednesday afternoon. 35-year-old Justin Jamal Nettles is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer. According to NorthEscambia.com,...
CANTONMENT, FL
niceville.com

Crestview woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County ended with the arrest of a Crestview woman on drug charges, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. Carolyn Satterfield, 47, of Crestview, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man brought to Mobile Police precinct dies, police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Wanted Crestview woman arrested after hiding inside home for hours

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman who allegedly hid from deputies attempting to serve her warrants Saturday morning. 33-year-old Heather Marie Sutton, of Crestview, is charged with two counts of resisting an officer - obstructing justice. According to the sheriff's office, deputies went to...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman allegedly shot by boyfriend’s ex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile woman faces several charges after police said she shot the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend. Police on Friday arrested Aleesia Diamond Husband on charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the Thursday shooting. Officers responded shortly before 10...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD say man shot while standing outside apartment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was shot while standing outside his apartment Saturday morning. Mobile police responded to Springhill Medical Center after the man showed up with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m. According to authorities, the victim told officers he was standing outside at Woodside Apartments when...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible domestic violence incident in which one man was shot. Police responded to University Hospital shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in reference to one shot. Investigators said the victim told them that his girlfriend shot him after the two argued. The incident happened in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Report: Crestview woman tases man causing him to bust out window

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Crestview woman has been charged with aggravated battery after an arrest report states she tased a man, causing him to jump, fall backwards and bust out of a window Wednesday night. Christie Woods, 49, was arrested after a report says she used a hand held...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Death investigation underway after incident at police precinct

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 7:02 p.m., officers from precinct 2, 5541 Highway 90, responded to a vehicle entering the parking lot. The officers approached the vehicle and discovered two adult male occupants. One of the occupants was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man allegedly rams into patrol vehicle during high-speed chase after shooting in Escambia Co.: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly ramming a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle during a chase after a shooting on New York Drive in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Maurice Sevia Struggs, 35, was charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, fleeing/eluding police, kidnapping and […]
PENSACOLA, FL

