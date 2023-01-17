ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Catherine Summers
5d ago

Hell yeah!!! Too bad our Governor is so out of touch with the people. Bad enough we're missing out on the revenue that recreational Marijuana brings in. 🙄

Andy Ulrich
4d ago

I'd support it. I guess for the people that are pro Marijuana, they should try to amend it and attach recreational status. Ohio needs to quit being a nanny state.

Will Carter
5d ago

how about cannabis legalization instead of this crap

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 22

This list will be updated throughout Sunday afternoon and evening. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Consistent snowfall Sunday morning and afternoon is causing snow emergencies to be placed across central Ohio. A Winter Storm Warning, in effect for much of central Ohio throughout Sunday, however, has been lifted. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

How gas prices have changed in Ohio in the last week

Americans are seeing prices at the pump that look very similar – if not cheaper – than they were this same time one year ago, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A gallon of gas was $3.35 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ohio. Gas prices […]
OHIO STATE
wfft.com

Snowflakes to round out the weekend

A low-pressure system brings snow to northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio Sunday. A low-pressure system brings snow to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Sunday. A low-pressure system brings snow to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Sunday.
INDIANA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio attorney general sues ‘phony’ home warranty company

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
OHIO STATE
vinepair.com

A Proposed Ohio Law Legalizes Home Distilling (But There’s a Big Catch)

Ohioans could soon produce moonshine for personal use — but there’s a few things you should know before starting on that batch of bathtub gin. A new state bill proposal introduced in Ohio last week could make legal home distilling in the state a reality, according to a Jan. 12 article from Cleveland.com. Republican Senator Frank Hoagland proposed Senate Bill 13, which could allow residents to produce as much as 200 gallons of personal booze each year without a permit.
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Ohio Division of Wildlife Stocked More Than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio In 2022

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree

Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Ohio bans invasive species of pear tree

OHIO — Ohio this month became the first state to ban the sale of ornamental Callery pear trees, also known as Bradford pear trees. It is now illegal to sell, grow, or plant the trees in Ohio because of its invasive qualities and likelihood to cause economic or environmental harm, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs

LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Ohio history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite shorter, warmer […]
OHIO STATE

