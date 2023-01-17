Read full article on original website
Catherine Summers
5d ago
Hell yeah!!! Too bad our Governor is so out of touch with the people. Bad enough we're missing out on the revenue that recreational Marijuana brings in. 🙄
Andy Ulrich
4d ago
I'd support it. I guess for the people that are pro Marijuana, they should try to amend it and attach recreational status. Ohio needs to quit being a nanny state.
Will Carter
5d ago
how about cannabis legalization instead of this crap
