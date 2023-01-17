ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why this week is considered saddest of the year

By Celeste Houmard
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The third Monday of January is considered by some as “Blue Monday” and is thought to be the saddest day of the year, according to the Cleveland Clinic . But Blue Monday lasts throughout the winter season for some.

January is a gloomy time of year for many because of a combination of factors including post-Christmas blues, cold dark nights, the start of unpaid credit card bills for some, unattainable New Year’s resolutions, Seasonal Affective disorder, and more, according to the Cleveland Clinic .

The term “Blue Monday” was coined by a psychologist after he was asked by a travel firm to come up with a formula to determine the year’s most depressing day. The goal was then to encourage ‘getaways’ to lift people’s spirits, the Cleveland Clinic says.

Cleveland Clinic Psychologist Adam Borland shared some tips Tuesday to help you avoid feeling blue this time of year.

Borland said it is important to stay active, practice gratitude and seek professional help when it’s needed.

Some things that could keep your spirits up this winter include resetting realistic goals for the year, switching old habits for new ones, increasing physical activity and social contact, and setting boundaries for social media, according to the Cleveland Clinic .

