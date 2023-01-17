Read full article on original website
Chester County Farmers, Producers Earn Awards at Pennsylvania Farm Show
Deputy Secretary of Market Development Cheryl Cook with Chaddsford Winemaker Gabriel Rubilar,right. Chester County farmers and producers received high marks from Pennsylvania Farm Show judges in Harrisburg last week, resulting in an impressive array of medals and ribbons in the show’s 107th year of operation. The Pennsylvania Farm Show,...
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website.
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Hatboro reported watching and photographing a V or triangle-shaped object hovering nearby at 10:55 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?
Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come," depicted the "proud traditions of the Commonwealth's farm families who have worked together for generations to...
Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map
The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
Two West Chester Residents Win PA Parks and Forests Photography Contest
With nearly 600 photo entries in the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s 2022 Photo Contest, there was stiff competition for the twenty prize slots. “The passion people have for their state parks and forests is evident in the volume and quality of images received,” said Marci Mowery, President of PPFF. “Photography is one of many ways that people enjoy these special places.”
Pennsylvania state trooper arrested following alleged road rage incident
Witnesses say he forced another vehicle off the road near Longwood Gardens and pointed his gun at other cars.
Chester County Gets Funding for Nature Restoration
Chester County is going green thanks to a hefty grant from the Department of Environmental Protection. The grants, which amount to $425,000, fund two projects for nature preservation and restoration, writes Holly Herman for Patch.
A portion of Route 147 closed in Northumberland County
12 p.m. Update: Route 147 in Northumberland County is now open. -- Both lanes of Route 147 are closed between Route 3006 (Herndon Bypass Road) in Jackson Township and Route 4033 (Boyles Run Road) in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County, due to a downed tree and power lines. A detour is in place using Boyles Run Road, Route 4019 (Dornsife Mountain Road), Route 225 and Herndon Bypass Road. The road is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
From the classic Philly cheesesteak to hearty Reubens, Pennsylvania is home to some genuinely mouthwatering eats. And you can not call yourself a true Pennsylvania native until you have tried the infamous zep sandwich at least once.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Historic Farmhouse Was First Schoolhouse for Parkesburg Community
A historic farmhouse set on 2.4 acres with four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Parkesburg. Built in 1795, this splendid residence was the first public schoolhouse for the local community. . . The home welcomes you with its antechamber and front-to-back hallway. Old...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Cheesesteaks in Montgomery County, PA
When it comes to the best cheesesteaks in Pennsylvania, residents have many different opinions. Some say the cheesesteaks in Philadelphia are the best, while others swear they can only be found in certain towns. Where to Find The Best Cheesesteaks in Montco Pennsylvania. Regardless of your preference, Montgomery County, PA,...
Chester County Health Department Retiree, Volunteer Receives CDC’s Trailblazer Award
Elizabeth “Betsy” Walls, RN, the retired Director of Personal Health for the Chester County Health Department whose efforts helped to establish the Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Program and Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) in Chester County, has been honored with a much-deserved award from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Betsy is recognized as Pennsylvania’s PHEP Trailblazer, in celebration of CDC’s 20th anniversary of the PHEP program and Walls’ decades-long service to public health.
West Chester-Based QVC Brings Pennsylvanian Swirl Bread Nationwide
Thanks to West Chester-based QVC and online shoppers, 5 Generation Bakers’ popular Jenny Lee Swirl Bread is now known nationwide, writes Kristy Locklin for the Pittsburgh Magazine.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Bucks County Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
As Bucks County approaches a one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
C&N Welcomes M. William Kadri as Vice President, Regional Personal Banking Manager
C&N announces that M. William Kadri has joined the Southeast Region team as Vice President and Regional Personal Banking Manager based in Doylestown. Kadri brings 10 years of retail banking experience to the team at C&N. He will lead the southeast-region retail team in growing the market’s deposit and loan...
Woman leaves 2 kids, dog in car to gamble at Pa. casino: police
A Lehigh County woman is facing child endangerment and other charges for leaving two children and a dog in a vehicle while she gambled at Wind Creek casino, Bethlehem police said. A witness Thursday night reported seeing the kids and a dog alone in a Honda Civic parked in a...
Malvern Developers Propose West Whiteland Zoning Changes for Data Center
Fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty and Malvern-based developer Green Fig Land company are working on obtaining zoning variance changes for the 2 million square foot data center at the former Foote Mineral site, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. Developer Charlie Lyddane wants to build the $6 billion dollar...
Lamb McErlane Attorney Jake D. Becker Elected Partner of Firm
Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Jake D. Becker has been elected a Partner of the Firm. Becker is a member of Lamb McErlane’s litigation group. He litigates cases at both the trial and appellate levels and handles a variety of employment, insurance coverage, contract, and tort-based disputes.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of Delaware
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in northern Delaware that serves some of the absolute best Indian food. Keep reading to learn more.
