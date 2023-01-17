Therapy llamas visit delighted residents at Roswell senior home

ROSWELL, Ga. — Seniors living at Magnolia Place of Roswell recently got to spend time with two special visitors: therapy llamas, Pie and Quinn.

The llamas were brought in to visit with resident Dick Wallace, who was unable to get out of his bed.

Wallace passed away just after Christmas.

“I have never seen a bigger smile on his face when they walked in,” his wife Alicia said. “He was able to love and cuddle with them and his family is forever grateful.”

Pie and Quinn were rescued by Wits End Llama Consortium. Pie was rescued from an auction where hundreds of llamas were being sold from slaughter.

Quinn was rescued after being attacked by dogs in a former owner’s home.

The loving and gentle llamas now spend their days visiting weddings, senior homes, and special events.

“Now, these gentle creatures serve as therapy llamas,” Life Enrichment Director Alicia Ayre said.

During their visit, Pie and Quinn delighted other residents of Magnolia Place.

“They had a ball loving on the llamas and having their pictures taken with them,” Shayla Collier with Magnolia Place said.

