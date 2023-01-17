ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Therapy llamas visit delighted residents at Roswell senior home

By Jason Davis, WSBTV.com
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGjvD_0kHWryKj00

ROSWELL, Ga. — Seniors living at Magnolia Place of Roswell recently got to spend time with two special visitors: therapy llamas, Pie and Quinn.

The llamas were brought in to visit with resident Dick Wallace, who was unable to get out of his bed.

Wallace passed away just after Christmas.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I have never seen a bigger smile on his face when they walked in,” his wife Alicia said. “He was able to love and cuddle with them and his family is forever grateful.”

Pie and Quinn were rescued by Wits End Llama Consortium. Pie was rescued from an auction where hundreds of llamas were being sold from slaughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7CQt_0kHWryKj00

Quinn was rescued after being attacked by dogs in a former owner’s home.

The loving and gentle llamas now spend their days visiting weddings, senior homes, and special events.

“Now, these gentle creatures serve as therapy llamas,” Life Enrichment Director Alicia Ayre said.

During their visit, Pie and Quinn delighted other residents of Magnolia Place.

“They had a ball loving on the llamas and having their pictures taken with them,” Shayla Collier with Magnolia Place said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Arbor Place | Shopping mall in Douglasville, Georgia

The Arbor Place shopping center is located west of Atlanta. It opened in 1999 and currently has more than 100 stores, including Belk and Macy's department stores, as well as well-known fast fashion brands such as Old Navy, H&M, and Forever 21. In this place, you can also see what's...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Atlanta Magazine

“The birds stopped singing”: Inside the battle for Atlanta’s South River Forest

Over the centuries, the South River Forest has been many things: Indigenous land, a prison farm, a dumping ground—and the keystone of an ambitious proposal to incorporate nature into Atlanta’s growth. But in 2021, people living nearby were surprised to learn that the city had different plans for it: a massive new police training facility. The post “The birds stopped singing”: Inside the battle for Atlanta’s South River Forest appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Check Out Brookhaven’s Latest Dine-In Movie Theater

Cocktails, a full meal and a good show is absolutely back on the menu for 2023 and this newly revamped movie theater in Brookhaven has us covered. The theater formerly known as the Cinebistro has been replaced by new dine-in theater, Look Cinemas, with amazing vibes and even better drinks.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Trading cards worth thousands stolen from Roswell store

ROSWELL, Ga - A man with a sledgehammer smashed his way into Dave's Sports Cards in Roswell last week. Owner Dave Olivieri says the thief was likely in the store before, because he went straight to the vault where the high-end boxes and single cards are kept. "Things that are...
ROSWELL, GA
wheelercatalyst.com

Food Review: Whataburger

Before last year, Whataburger had not existed in Georgia. Sure, the fast-food chain had some name recognition, mostly as “that place from Texas,” but not many had anticipated their expansion, especially to Kennesaw. When the location was finally open for the drive-thru, the line stretched from the window...
KENNESAW, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
224K+
Followers
154K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy