Does this winter’s chill and snowfall have you bundled up inside, warming yourself by a cozy fire? Even though your local librarians are out providing library services, you don’t have to leave the coziness of your home to take advantage. With your library card you have access to a catalog of ebooks and audiobooks to keep you entertained. Just download the Libby app, enter your library card number, make your selection to borrow, and enjoy! For the littles you have access to Tumblebooks, which is a collection of animated, talking picture books that teach young children the joys of reading in a format they’ll love. You might also want to brush up on some skills or learn new ones on LinkedIn Learning.

