Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
USPS Temporarily Closed a Facility in NevadaBryan DijkhuizenNevada State
Where to Grab Breakfast in South Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Related
Sierra Sun
Library loop: Enjoy the library from home
Does this winter’s chill and snowfall have you bundled up inside, warming yourself by a cozy fire? Even though your local librarians are out providing library services, you don’t have to leave the coziness of your home to take advantage. With your library card you have access to a catalog of ebooks and audiobooks to keep you entertained. Just download the Libby app, enter your library card number, make your selection to borrow, and enjoy! For the littles you have access to Tumblebooks, which is a collection of animated, talking picture books that teach young children the joys of reading in a format they’ll love. You might also want to brush up on some skills or learn new ones on LinkedIn Learning.
Sierra Sun
Find your caffeine fix and more at Truckee-Tahoe’s top coffee shops
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — With plenty of snow falling in the Lake Tahoe Basin this winter, the search is on for the best warm drink to enjoy on a cold day. Whether you’re looking for a warm cup of coffee or something sweet to eat with the family after a day on the slopes, communities in the basin have something to offer.
Sierra Sun
Snowpack records falling, but not yet a ‘historic’ winter
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Basin has experienced, what has felt like, nonstop snow in January, leading people to call this a historic winter. While snowfall records have fallen this season at Truckee-Tahoe, the region still needs quite a bit more snow to match the best January on record and also winter as a whole.
Sierra Sun
Cold temps record breaking at Tahoe; Lake wind advisory in effect
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The temperatures after a series of storms exited Lake Tahoe have been frigid, and this weekend dropped into record territory. The cold temps will remain through the early part of next week and strong winds will kick up Sunday afternoon through Monday, making it feel even colder.
Sierra Sun
Two skiers hurt in backcountry avalanche near Heavenly resort (Updated)
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Two skiers venturing into the backcountry near the boundary of Heavenly Mountain Resort on Thursday were injured in an avalanche, officials said Friday. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Alexander Sorey said the two skiers entered an area known as Rattlesnake, located just outside...
Sierra Sun
World Cup stop at Palisades Tahoe receives official name, music lineup revealed
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The top alpine athletes in the world are set to descend on Palisades Tahoe next month for the first World Cup event to be hosted by the resort since 2017. Ahead of the planned men’s slalom and giant slalom World Cup events, a title sponsor for the race has been announced along with a list of festivities for the weekend.
Sierra Sun
Lakers, Wolverines ski to 1st-place finishes at Truckee Sprints
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — The high school Nordic season returned to ASC Training Center on Friday for the second round of racing, the Truckee Sprints. The annual race has been typically held at Surprise Stadium in Truckee, but was moved this season to ASC. Truckee senior Logan Selander battled...
Comments / 0