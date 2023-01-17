ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns of ‘global depression’ without oil

Jamie Dimon, CEO of investment bank JP Morgan Chase, warned that the push by the World Economic Forum crowd to rid the world of oil usage would lead to “a calamity, a global depression.”. “We need oil and gas. We need cheaper oil for 50 years. It’s 100 million...
Washington Examiner

Democrats join European elites in despising the First Amendment

The world’s biggest advocates for censorship want to destroy the First Amendment in the U.S., and some Democrats are happy to help. At the World Economic Forum, the “Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency” predicted that hate speech regulations would be coming to the U.S. soon enough. “Illegal hate speech, which you will have soon also in the U.S., I think that we have a strong reason why we have this in the criminal law,” Vera Jourova said.
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
The Verge

The red-state backlash against electric vehicles is incoherent — and gaining steam

Remember when “getting ICE’d” was a thing? A few years ago, it was not uncommon to spot internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles deliberately parked in electric vehicle-only spots, usually near an EV charging station, effectively blocking access to that charger. It was an extremely stupid and anti-social way for aggrieved gas-powered car owners to express contempt for these new, less-polluting vehicles.
americanmilitarynews.com

Elon Musk attacks World Economic Forum

As the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum got underway in Davos, Switzerland on Monday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted late into the night about the meeting that brings together hundreds of the world’s top leaders. More than 2,700 leaders, including 52 heads of state, are spending this...
investing.com

Oil retreats despite China demand, as U.S. data goes from bad to worse

Investing.com -- Is bad really good? It’s a question oil bulls had to reckon with as oil prices retreated from Wednesday’s highs reached on China’s bullish story as U.S. data on manufacturing to retail turned from bad to worse. March, the most actively traded contract on New...
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Wants To Take FCA Down At Supreme Court

General Motors has been in a constant legal battle with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) since November 2019. The original charge was for racketeering. GM alleged that FCA, which has since been folded into the Stellantis group, paid bribes to union officials to get better terms while negotiating with employees. GM...
Washington Examiner

Biden's 'phenomenally successful' partnership with foreign-funded Penn examined

Republicans in Congress are ramping up investigations into President Joe Biden’s Washington think tank, the center’s funding, and who had access to the previously little-known center after classified documents were discovered inside a closet. The revelation has revived concerns about the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global...
Washington Examiner

Record agricultural yields should allay climate fears

Countries all over the world are surpassing previous records for the production of food crops. This is good news that stands in stark contrast to the apocalyptic picture that the media paint daily in reports on climate and weather. Because food is fundamental to human survival, even a slight increase...
Washington Examiner

Communist China won't escape its economic-demographic trap

Speaking in Davos, Switzerland, this week, Vice Premier Liu He said that the Chinese economy would return to fast growth sooner than expected. Liu offered confidence "that in 2023 China’s growth will most likely return to its normal trend. The Chinese economy will see a significant improvement." Liu is...

