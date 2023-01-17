ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Westbury, NY

Victoria Gotti’s mansion featured in ‘Growing Up Gotti’ foreclosed on by bank

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lcAZK_0kHWriSL00

Victoria Gotti’s mansion featured in the hit reality show “Growing Up Gotti” has been foreclosed on by a bank, real estate records show.

Located in Old Westbury, New York, the estate was auctioned off on Oct. 26, 2022, and received an offer of $2.65 million by JP Morgan Chase National Bank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18vsEq_0kHWriSL00
Victoria Gotti’s abandoned mansion has been foreclosed on by a bank.
A&E
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xjFKr_0kHWriSL00
The Old Westbury, New York, mansion became property of JP Morgan Chase in December 2022.
bigbanz/YouTube

The referee’s deed, which transfers ownership from the foreclosed property to the highest bidder, went through to the bank on Dec. 7, 2022, according to the records, obtained by Page Six exclusively.

Gotti, 60, didn’t immediately return our request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0dfF_0kHWriSL00
It’s been empty since 2016 when the FBI raided it.
bigbanz/YouTube

The estate, which was first owned by Gotti’s infamous mob-boss father, John Gotti, has been abandoned since September 2016 when the FBI raided it and an auto parts store in Queens run by her sons with her mobbed-up ex-husband, Carmine Agnello.

The reasons for the searches were not publicly disclosed at the time, but it later came out that the Feds busted in as part of a tax fraud investigation involving Victoria’s three sons, John, Carmine and Frank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YrrTR_0kHWriSL00
Victoria’s late father is famed mob boss John Gotti.
victoria_gotti/Instagram

Despite appearances, Victoria told Page Six in 2019 that she didn’t consider herself a mob “princess.”

“The preconceived notions about my life that I’d like to change or make people more aware of — correct — is that I think the whole aura that life was just so easy and I was this princess my whole life. It was anything but that,” she shared with us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TzVyE_0kHWriSL00
“Growing Up Gotti” aired from 2004 to 2005.
Getty Images for Lifetime

“Through the grace of God, I’ve had a great chance to live an amazing life — an amazing, an amazing life,” Victoria added. “I grew up dirt-poor. I don’t know what this whole princess thing is about and was about.”

Known as “Teflon Don” or “Dapper Don,” John became famous in the 1980s after he took over the Gambino crime family, which was one of the most powerful mobs in America. He was convicted on 14 accounts of conspiracy to commit murder and racketeering and sentence to multiple life terms.

He died of throat cancer on June 10, 2002. He was 61.

