Park Record
Sundance: Producers are key to empowering filmmakers in ‘Controlling the Narrative’
One of the challenges filmmakers face is telling the story they really want to tell, rather than watered-down versions that may or may not resemble their original dream — especially when it comes to culture-specific tales. Producers Diane Becker, Eugenio Derbez and Tommy Oliver addressed this conundrum during the...
Indigo Girls documentary claims ‘It’s Only Life After All’ ￼
The title fits the 123-minute film, which is part of the festival’s Premieres programming, because it shows how the folk-rock duo Amy Ray and Emily Saliers crammed multiple lifetimes into a musical career that started in the late 1980s. And it also takes into account that the career is just a part of a friendship that began when the two met in elementary school.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Sundance Film Festival kicks off with a scoop￼
With more than 110 feature-length films, 65 shorts and three experimental works on the schedule, the 2023 Sundance Film Festival kicked off on Thursday with a scoop, the Sundance Scoop. During that opening-day press conference, Eugene Hernandez, head of the festival’s public programming and the incoming Sundance Film Festival director,...
