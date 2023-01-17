ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Record

Sundance: Producers are key to empowering filmmakers in ‘Controlling the Narrative’

One of the challenges filmmakers face is telling the story they really want to tell, rather than watered-down versions that may or may not resemble their original dream — especially when it comes to culture-specific tales. Producers Diane Becker, Eugenio Derbez and Tommy Oliver addressed this conundrum during the...
Park Record

Indigo Girls documentary claims ‘It’s Only Life After All’ ￼

The title fits the 123-minute film, which is part of the festival’s Premieres programming, because it shows how the folk-rock duo Amy Ray and Emily Saliers crammed multiple lifetimes into a musical career that started in the late 1980s. And it also takes into account that the career is just a part of a friendship that began when the two met in elementary school.
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Sundance Film Festival kicks off with a scoop￼

With more than 110 feature-length films, 65 shorts and three experimental works on the schedule, the 2023 Sundance Film Festival kicked off on Thursday with a scoop, the Sundance Scoop. During that opening-day press conference, Eugene Hernandez, head of the festival’s public programming and the incoming Sundance Film Festival director,...

