When Do New Episodes of ‘The Last of Us’ Come Out? Episode 2 Release Date Information

By Kayla Cobb
 3 days ago

All of that cheeriness and optimism you felt about the beginning of the year? Yeah, it’s about to be destroyed thanks to The Last of Us . HBO ‘s new Sunday-night show is a zombie thriller that’s about as bleak as it gets. Even if this isn’t your favorite genre, this is one story you won’t want to miss.

You’ve likely already sobbed over The Last of Us ‘s hour and a half long premiere, so now it’s time to ask the only question that matters: When does the next episode of The Last of Us come out? Here’s what you need to know.
When Does The Next Episode Of The Last of Us Come Out?
The second episode of The Last of Us premieres on HBO and HBO Max this upcoming Sunday, January 22. Just like with Episode 1, this one will be available to watch starting at 9/8c p.m.

The Last of Us ‘s first episode was the ominously titled “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”. As fans of the original game series know, that phrase is more than just a bunch of hopeful words. Repeatedly the message “When you’re lost in the darkness, look for the light” appears in the games, often spray-painted on walls. It’s a calling card from the Fireflies, the anti-military rebel group that Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) begrudgingly make a deal with by the end of Episode 1.

Compared to that layered homage, Episode 2’s title is far more straightforward. “Infected” refers to the zombie-like victims of the Cordyceps brain infection. Prepare for some Runners and a Clicker or two if we’re lucky.


When Do New Episodes of The Last of Us Come Out?
For the next few weeks your Sunday nights are all about survival. That’s when new episodes of The Last of Us premiere. Be sure to tune in Sunday nights at 9/8c p.m.
Is There an Episode Guide for The Last of Us ?
There certainly is. If you want to know exactly when new episodes will premiere, we have you covered .

