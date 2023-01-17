ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Idol’ Alum C.J. Harris Dead at 31

By Raven Brunner
C.J. Harris, a singer known for competing on American Idol, has died. He was 31.

Harris died on Sunday (Jan. 15) at Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama, People reported.

TMZ first broke the tragic news, sharing that a family member alleged Harris had suffered a heart attack and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The singer competed in the 13th season of American Idol in 2014. He auditioned with the song “Soulshine” by The Allman Brothers Band. Harris placed sixth in the season’s competition.

The musican’s rendition of “Can’t You See” by The Marshall Tucker Band became a fan-favorite cover and even garnered the attention of original band member Doug Gray.

“I also thought that C.J. also did a great job. He sang that song with more soul than it was originally sung,” Gray told Billboard in 2014.

Jessica Meuse, appeared on American Idol with Harris, remembered him on Instagram. Sharing a photo of the two, she wrote, “My heart is heavy to hear of the passing of fellow @americanidol and friend @cjharrismusic. I’m completely shocked.”

“Your talent and smile will be missed, and the world is definitely a darker and eerily quieter place without you in it. I’ll miss your random phone calls asking for life advice and talking about the music world,” she wrote, and went on to state that she’s grateful to have met Harris.

Another American Idol alum, Alex Preston, also paid tribute to Harris, writing, “RIP CJ. I cant believe this, I woke up and thought it was a dream. I love you dude. I’ll always remember the good times we all had.”

Following Harris’ time on the singing competition, he performed alongside Darius Rucker at the Grand Ole Opry and released original music. At the beginning of the year, the musician wrote on Facebook, “New music coming soon.” His latest cover, shared on Instagram on Dec. 27, was “How To Save A Life” by The Fray.

