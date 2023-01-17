ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Will ‘Love Island’ Season 9 Be on Hulu?

By Josh Sorokach
 3 days ago
Have you missed a bevy of sexy singles sporadically yelling “I got a text”? Me too. Thankfully, we’re heading back to the villa because the reality juggernaut Love Island UK has returned for Season 9!

The first episode of Season 9 premiered on January 16 in the UK. Unfortunately, the new season isn’t currently streaming on Hulu in the United States, but episodes should begin airing on the streamer in about two weeks (more on that below). If you need a new show to fill that Love Island-shaped hole in your viewing schedule, a new two-episode miniseries starring last season’s winning couple, Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, is now on Hulu.

When will Love Island Season 9 arrive on Hulu? Here’s everything you need to know.

IS LOVE ISLAND UK ON HULU?

WILL LOVE ISLAND SEASON 9 BE ON HULU?

We believe so. Based on previous seasons, new episodes of Love Island should eventually be available to stream on Hulu in the United States. More details on an exact release date below.

WHEN WILL LOVE ISLAND SEASON 9 BE ON HULU?

No official release date has been announced, but previous seasons debuted on Hulu in the U.S. two weeks after the season premiere aired in the UK.

Season 7:

  • UK Premiere: June 28, 2021
  • Hulu U.S. Premiere: July 12, 2021

Season 8:

  • UK Premiere: June 6, 2022
  • Hulu U.S. Premiere: June 21, 2022

With those dates in mind, we expect new episodes of Love Island to hit Hulu on or around January 30, 2023. Decider will update this story with any official confirmation.

WHERE TO WATCH LOVE ISLAND ONLINE:

  • Love Island UK: Hulu (Seasons 1-8)
  • Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings: Hulu
  • Love Island USA: Paramount+ (Seasons 1-3), Peacock (Season 4)
  • Love Island Spain: Peacock
  • Love Island Australia: Hulu (Seasons 1-4)

