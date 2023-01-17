ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Details Embarrassing Tailbone Injury on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “It’s Not a Hemorrhoid!”

By Samantha Nungesser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atNKd_0kHWrKT100

Drew Barrymore has certainly had her fair share of cringe-worthy injuries as a result of her acting jobs, and the actress-turned-talk show host had no problem opening up about them during today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Barrymore sparked the conversation while speaking with Brendan Fraser, who is fresh off of winning the award for Best Actor at last weekend’s Critics’ Choice Awards for his role in The Whale. After revealing she had taken breaks from Hollywood when she had children, Barrymore asked her guest about his own hiatuses from the industry.

“You only want to do what’s best for your kids. And in my case, I needed to reevaluate the journey that I was on,” Fraser explained. “I needed to attend to some physical issues with bones and muscles. You know, we’re all growing older and it also means you’re growing a little bit wiser, too.”

Fraser continued, “I wanted to work smart instead of work hard, as it were. Now when I make these movies I’m like, ‘Hey, stuntman. You’re gonna be awesome in this shot. Go get it, killer.’”

Barrymore then admitted that she’s had a similar journey and that she’s “so injured” from her time in the industry. The Never Been Kissed star even detailed the embarrassing cushion she had to use in public as a result of a broken tailbone — proving Hollywood is not always as glamorous as it’s made out to be.

“I had to sit at restaurants in one of those, like, tush donuts. They’re mistakably for hemorrhoids,” she said. “So I’d come into the restaurant like, ‘It’s not a hemorrhoid! It’s a broken tailbone!’ Then I would do the next movie and pound on it again.”

Fraser joked, “I would’ve been like, ‘It’s hemorrhoids, people! Want to see?'”

The Drew Barrymore Show airs on weekdays on CBS. You can check the website for local airtimes.

